Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKS 37 0115

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 11/26/202511/26/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,650250
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 101.000/7.16085.100/2.554
Total Number of Bids Received 204
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,325550
Total Number of Successful Bids 162
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 162
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 101.000/7.16085.100/2.554
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 101.060/7.12085.180/2.545
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 101.000/7.16085.100/2.554
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 101.036/7.14085.132/2.550
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 101.060/7.12085.180/2.545
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.910/7.23084.950/2.571
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 101.030/7.14085.042/2.561
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.122.20

