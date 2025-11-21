|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|11/26/2025
|11/26/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,650
|250
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|101.000
|/
|7.160
|85.100
|/
|2.554
|Total Number of Bids Received
|20
|4
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|6,325
|550
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|2
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|2
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|101.000
|/
|7.160
|85.100
|/
|2.554
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|101.060
|/
|7.120
|85.180
|/
|2.545
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|101.000
|/
|7.160
|85.100
|/
|2.554
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|101.036
|/
|7.140
|85.132
|/
|2.550
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.060
|/
|7.120
|85.180
|/
|2.545
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.910
|/
|7.230
|84.950
|/
|2.571
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|101.030
|/
|7.140
|85.042
|/
|2.561
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.12
|2.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKS 37 0115
