U.S. Neurology Clinical Trials Research Analysis Report 2025-2033: Advancements in Neuroscience, Increasing Healthcare Spending, Emphasis on Targeted Therapies for Intricate Neurological Conditions

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Neurology Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), by Study Design, by Indication, by Indication by Study Design, by Indication by Phase, by Value Chain, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. neurology clinical trials market size was estimated at USD 2.53 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.47 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.59% from 2025 to 2033. The growth of the U.S. market for neurology clinical trials is driven by significant advancements in neuroscience, increasing healthcare spending, and an emphasis on targeted therapies for intricate neurological conditions.
Other factors driving the growth of the U.S. neurology clinical trials industry include increasing patient awareness, regulatory support for orphan drugs and breakthrough therapies, and rising investment in neurology research and development. The rising incidence of neurodegenerative diseases, supported by a well-established clinical research infrastructure, has established the U.S. as a key center for neurology trials. Furthermore, funding from both public and private sectors and strategic partnerships among pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic institutions have played a crucial role in speeding up study timelines and enhancing trial efficiency, further supporting the market.
The increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and various rare neurological syndromes has created an increased need for novel treatment options, resulting in a rise in the number of clinical trial activities. These studies are conducted in early and late stages, with more advanced programs concentrating on disease-modifying therapies, neuroprotective agents, and gene-based interventions.
In addition, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expanding in-house CRO capabilities to maintain control over study protocols, enhance execution speed, and increase operational efficiency for clinical trials. Besides, a growing number of investigator sites specializing in neurology are further improving patient recruitment accuracy, optimizing trial quality, and shortening enrollment timelines. This blend of in-house capabilities and specialized site expertise boosts the scale and rate of neurological trial delivery across the country.
Moreover, market trends are shifting towards adopting decentralized and hybrid trial models, allowing for broader patient participation and faster data collection. Further, the growing incorporation of advanced neuroimaging techniques, biomarker-based diagnostics, and AI-driven patient selection tools is enhancing the precision of trials and the predictability of outcomes.
Furthermore, numerous biopharmaceutical companies are expanding their neurology research portfolios and site networks to strengthen their geographic reach, accelerate regulatory approvals, and better address the unmet needs of patients in underserved areas, further supporting the U.S. neurology clinical trials market.
Thus, the neurology clinical trials market is crucial to the U.S. healthcare industry, as it tackles conditions that heavily influence healthcare costs, workforce productivity, and patients' overall quality of life. Besides, these trials are essential for converting scientific innovations into market-ready treatments while reducing disease burden. Such aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market over the estimated timeframe.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$4.47 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Increasing prevalence of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, and stroke
- Growing adoption of novel technologies in clinical research
- Rising number of CROs providing U.S. Neurology Clinical research services
- Increasing funding for neurological studies by public organizations
Market Restraint Analysis
- Increased associated with U.S. Neurology Clinical studies
- High failure rate coupled with patient dropout issues associated with neurological clinical trials
R&D Spending Analysis (2021-2024)
- Technology Landscape
- Pricing Model Analysis
Clinical Trial Volume Analysis, 2024
- Total Number of U.S. Neurology Clinical Trials, by Phase, 2024
- Total Number of U.S. Neurology Clinical Trials, by Study Design, 2024
- Total Number of U.S. Neurology Clinical Trials, by Key Indication, 2024
Tariff Impact Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
- Supply Trends
- Demand Trends
Market Analysis Tools
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Companies Featured
- Key U.S. Neurology Clinical Trials Companies:
- Syneos Health
- Icon Plc
- Lindus Health
- AbbVie
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Labcorp Drug Development
- Pfizer
- AstraZeneca
- Biogen
- Eli Lilly
- Alzheon
- BDD Pharma
U.S. Neurology Clinical Trials Market Report Segmentation
Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Depression (MDD)
- Parkinson's Disease (PD)
- Epilepsy
- Stroke
- Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
- Huntington's Disease
- Muscle Regeneration
- Others
Indication by Study Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
- Depression (MDD)
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
- Parkinson's Disease (PD)
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
- Epilepsy
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
- Stroke
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
- Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
- Huntington's Disease
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
- Muscle Regeneration
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
- Others
- Interventional
- Observational
- Expanded Access
Indication by Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- Depression (MDD)
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- Parkinson's Disease (PD)
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- Epilepsy
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- Stroke
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- Huntington's Disease
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- Muscle Regeneration
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- Others
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
Value Chain Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- In-house
- CROs
- Investigator Sites/ Clinical Sites
