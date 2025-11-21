Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. to Participate in Noble Capital Markets 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIEN), a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, today announced that the Company will participate in Noble Capital Markets Inc.’s 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference taking place December 2-3, 2025 in Boca Raton, FL.

Dino Colonna, President of the Company, will host one-on-one meetings with investors, followed by a presentation at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website (lien.chicagoatlantic.com), and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website (www.nobleconference.com) and on Channelchek (www.channelchek.com), the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website, the Noble Capital Markets website, and on Channelchek for 90 days following the event.

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your NobleCon representative or Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.’s investor relations team at LIEN@chicagoatlantic.com.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.

The Company is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. The Company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors. For more information, please visit lien.chicagoatlantic.com.

Contact:

Tripp Sullivan

Lisa Kampf

SCR Partners, LLC

LIEN@chicagoatlantic.com