OTC Markets Group Welcomes PT Medco Energi Internasional TBK to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced PT Medco Energi Internasional TBK (IDX: MEDC; OTCQX: MDCOY), a leading Southeast Asian energy and natural resource company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. PT Medco Energi Internasional TBK upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

PT Medco Energi Internasional TBK begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MDCOY.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, which represents our strong commitment to providing greater accessibility to both retail and institutional investors in the United States,” said Roberto Lorato, CEO of PT Medco Energi Internasional TBK. “This upgrade enables us to offer U.S. investors enhanced visibility into our operations and financial performance, making it easier for them to access our securities and participate in our growth story across Southeast Asia and beyond.”

“We’re proud to welcome PT Medco Energi Internasional TBK as the first Indonesian issuer to join the OTCQX Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “This milestone not only enhances PT Medco Energi’s visibility among U.S. investors, but also reflects the growing global reach of OTCQX, which now supports issuers from 37 countries. It’s a meaningful step forward for Indonesia’s capital markets and for international investors seeking exposure to dynamic emerging economies.”

About PT Medco Energi Internasional TBK

MedcoEnergi is a leading player in the energy sector with a strong presence across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company’s core business segments are Oil & Gas, Power, and Copper & Gold Mining. In Oil & Gas, MedcoEnergi has a proven track record in exploration, drilling, field development, and production, employing advanced technologies for enhanced oil recovery and gas processing. The Power segment focuses on reliable and sustainable electricity generation, utilizing gas, geothermal, and other renewable sources. Additionally, MedcoEnergi’s Copper & Gold Mining segment supports essential resource extraction. This diversified portfolio enables MedcoEnergi to meet a broad range of energy demands while adhering to responsible and sustainable practices across its operations. MedcoEnergi relentlessly pursues opportunities to explore, produce and deliver energy in its many forms and utilities to create value, not only for the shareholders, but also for the surrounding social and natural environment.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

