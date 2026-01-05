OTC Markets Group Welcomes FPX Nickel Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX; OTCQX: FPOCF), an advanced mineral exploration company focused on the development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. FPX Nickel Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

FPX Nickel Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FPOCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Martin Turenne, President and CEO of FPX Nickel Corp. said, “We are pleased to announce our upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market. This move reflects the Company’s underlying fiscal health and commitment to compliance, disclosure and corporate governance. Trading on OTCQX will further enhance the accessibility and visibility of our shares with U.S. investors. We are pleased to reach this higher level market and look forward to the opportunities it will help unlock for FPX Nickel.”

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nick-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

