American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Adds Muller Distributing to Launch American Rebel Light—America’s Patriotic Beer in Philadelphia and eastern Pennsylvania

Top-tier distribution addition (Muller, Inc.) extends Pennsylvania momentum. On-Premises launch begins early December 2025, Off-Premises rollout follows in Q1 2026

NASHVILLE, TN , Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), maker of American Rebel Light Beer—America’s Patriotic Beer, today announced a new distribution partnership with Muller Distributing (Philadelphia Beverage Wholesaler | Muller, Inc.), a tier‑one, multi‑generational beverage wholesaler serving the greater Philadelphia region. This is American Rebel’s first entry into eastern Pennsylvania and is another significant step in the company’s national expansion.

“This marks a significant milestone for American Rebel,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings. “Our expansion into Philadelphia is more than a market entry—it’s a strategic move that strengthens our national footprint and reinforces American Rebel Light Beer’s position as America’s Patriotic Beer. Philadelphia, the birthplace of American independence, represents the spirit of resilience and freedom that defines our company. Partnering with Muller allows us to accelerate growth with a team that shares our values of quality, community, and commitment to the American way of life. Rebel Up! Philadelphia! Put a can, of Rebel Light Beer, in your hand!”

Muller Distributing Accelerates American Rebel Light Beer Rollout with Immediate Route‑to‑Market Scale: From Tap Handles to Shelf Space, Six Counties, 90+ Trucks, 50 Reps

Immediate route‑to‑market scale. Muller is one of the region’s largest malt‑beverage distributors, representing 400+ brands from 40+ suppliers and moving ~8 million cases annually. Its six‑county footprint spans Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Berks, supported by 90+ delivery vehicles and nearly 50 dedicated sales representatives focused on high‑frequency coverage, merchandising, and in‑store execution. This gives American Rebel Light Beer the distribution muscle to win cold‑box space and resets efficiently across a dense, metro area.

Muller is a family‑owned and award‑winning wholesaler (including recognition as a Molson Coors distributor), Muller is known for building brands one tap handle and shelf at a time—exactly the kind of executional partner American Rebel prioritizes in core expansion markets.

Launch timing and channel focus:

On‑Premise (bars & restaurants): launching early December 2025 to seed trial and drive early velocity.

Off‑Premise (liquor & retail): targeted rollout in Q1 2026 to build visibility and momentum across Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

The American Rebel Beer Strategic Plan: Distribution‑First, Music and Motorsports Event‑Driven Growth

American Rebel Light Beer is executing a distribution‑first playbook in the $110B+ domestic premium lager category. The company is not stainless‑steel constrained; the model is all marketing, branding, exposure, and market growth supported by a simple, scalable supply chain (Alc Source + national co‑packing). Marketing spend is mapped to a clear conversion funnel—trial → velocity → distribution—with attention engines in motorsports (NHRA + TSR Nitro Racing) and music/sports events that translate into ACV expansion at retail.

Primary objective strategy in Pennsylvania: secure top‑tier distributors to power resets and cold‑box wins. With Wilson McGinley (Pittsburgh) already in place and Muller Distributing (Philadelphia) now added, American Rebel is positioned for a statewide on‑ and off‑premise build, with additional distribution partners expected to be added to the territory.

2026 plan: regional retail rollouts aligned to distributor footprints including targeting Giant Eagle in the Pennsylvania region; previously announced early chain wins—including Total Wine, Southeastern Grocers/Winn‑Dixie, and Kroger in the Southeast—validate shopper demand and set up repeatable case‑stack and display programs.

Pennsylvania Distribution Momentum for American Rebel Accelerates Post‑NBWA

Following the company’s breakout showing at the 2025 National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Annual Convention in Las Vegas, American Rebel engaged with 110+ distributors, generated 83 qualified follow‑ups, identified 65 high‑interest opportunities, and secured 16 on‑site verbal commitments opening nine new states for potential entry. Within 24 hours of show close, two distributors moved into formal contract negotiations—an indication of both the brand’s resonance and the strength of its premium light lager positioning.

“We’re seeing incredible momentum across Pennsylvania,” said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverage. “From Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, distributors are stepping up to carry a beer that reflects the values of their customers—freedom, loyalty, and a deep connection to American heritage. Muller is a perfect example of what we look for in a partner: trusted, respected, and ready to build and support a great business and a great tasting product with American Rebel Light Beer.”

What Retailers Can Expect (Philadelphia & Surrounding Counties)

High‑frequency coverage & execution: Muller’s sales force and fleet enable frequent calls, merchandising support, and rapid display activation.

Event‑to‑store conversion: Motorsports and live‑event promotions (NHRA/TSR Nitro) are designed to drive trial that translates into rate‑of‑sale and repeat in your cold box and on your floor.

Programmatic support: Seasonal display calendars, case‑stack programs, and reset support timed to the Q1 2026 off‑premise build.

About Muller Distributing (Muller, Inc.)

Muller, Inc. is a multi‑generational, family‑owned beverage wholesaler headquartered in Northeast Philadelphia and a cornerstone of the local beverage industry for more than four decades. Serving licensed retailers across Bucks, Berks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, Muller represents 400+ brands from 40+ suppliers, supports 200+ employees, and delivers approximately 8 million cases annually, ranking among the largest distributors in the Philadelphia area. The company combines the portfolio depth of a major wholesaler with highly personalized service, online ordering, and straightforward invoicing for both on‑ and off‑premise customers.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager—crisp, clean, all‑natural, and bold—with approximately 100 calories, 3.2g carbs, and 4.3% ABV per 12oz serving. It is brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners often used in mass‑produced beers. Since launching in April 2024, American Rebel Light has expanded into 16 states and continues to grow. Learn more at www.AmericanRebelBeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, safes, apparel, and accessories. With American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space. Investor Relations: americanrebelbeer.com/investor‑relations.

Media & Business Development

Media:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Distribution Opportunities:

Todd Porter

President, American Rebel Beverage

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Relations

ir@americanrebel.com

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” “American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of that legislation and is including this cautionary statement in connection therewith. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) our expectations relating to the addition of Muller Distributing in the greater Philadelphia region and our broader distribution strategy in Pennsylvania; (ii) the anticipated timing, scope, and success of our on-premise and off-premise launches in Philadelphia and surrounding counties; (iii) our ability to finalize distribution agreements with additional Pennsylvania wholesalers, including those currently in contract negotiations; (iv) our plans and expectations regarding authorizations, resets, display activity, and sales performance with regional and national chain retailers, including potential authorizations with Giant Eagle in the Pennsylvania region and previously announced or potential authorizations with Total Wine, Southeastern Grocers/Winn-Dixie, Kroger and other chain accounts; (v) our expectations regarding consumer demand, rate-of-sale, repeat purchases, and related case volume; and (vi) our broader national expansion, event-driven marketing strategy, and the impact of our sponsorships and promotional activities on future sales and distribution.

Words such as “forecasts,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, strategy, operations, financial condition, and results of operations.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, among others: our ability to successfully execute our distribution-first strategy; the performance of our distributor partners, including Muller Distributing and any additional Pennsylvania distributors we may sign; our ability to secure and maintain chain retail authorizations, resets, and display activity at expected levels or at all; the pace at which distributor and retailer commitments convert into sustained consumer demand and case volume; the success, cost, and availability of promotional activities and event sponsorships; competitive products and pricing; general economic and industry conditions; and the Risk Factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

