Legal Sports Report Announces Upcoming Sports Betting Missouri Launch on December 1st, 2025

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Sports Report is happy to announce the upcoming sports betting launch in Missouri on December 1st, 2025.



While legislative efforts to legalize sports betting in Missouri failed again in 2024, a ballot initiative garnered more than 50% of the vote during the 2024 election. With the referendum, the Missouri Gaming Commission has now scheduled online and in-person sports betting to begin on December 1st.



“Missouri could see nearly $4.6 billion bet with $518 million in gross revenue annually at maturity,” estimates Legal Sports Report Data Analyst Eric Ramsey. “Missouri is taxing operators at 10% of net revenue after deducting promotional costs. That should cut the taxable revenue by about a third, leaving around $35 million in annual taxes.”



Missouri sports betting is now legal following voter approval of Amendment 2, but wagering has not yet launched. Instead, the state has entered its pre-live period, with full Missouri sportsbook promos set to activate on December 1st, 2025, when betting officially goes live.



In addition to sharing a thorough overview of the launch, Legal Sports Report is also providing readers insight into the latest betting bonuses offered by the sportsbook sites involved.

Leveraging its experienced team of business and sports journalists, the online resource has examined the terms and conditions, including wagering requirements, minimum odds, expiry times, and any restrictions that might affect how valuable a promotion really is, to help bettors in Missouri know what’s available to them once legal apps are live. Some of the top sportsbook promos currently include:



DraftKings Sportsbook: The DraftKings promo offers Missouri bettors one of the simplest and highest-value pre-live bonuses available. Starting November 17th, new users can pre-register so they’re ready to claim the DraftKings Missouri launch offer. Once Missouri goes live, DraftKings will award $300 in bonus bets instantly. There’s no deposit match, no complex tiers, just an easy, high-value way to get started.



BetMGM Sportsbook: BetMGM enters Missouri with one of the strongest combined launch packages in the state. New users who deposit before December 1st will receive $100 in bonus bets automatically on launch day, giving them instant wagering power before placing their first real-money bet. Once betting goes live, new players can unlock BetMGM’s main welcome offer: up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if their first wager loses.



FanDuel Sportsbook: FanDuel enters Missouri with one of the most trusted promos in the industry: a first-bet insurance offer worth up to $500 in bonus bets. New users who pre-register and sign up on launch day can place their first real-money wager risk-free if they lose; FanDuel refunds the stake in bonus bets. This is ideal for bettors who want to take a shot at a higher-payout wager without risking their bankroll during opening week.



Legal Sports Report invites those interested in learning more about the upcoming sports betting launch in Missouri on December 1st, 2025, to visit its website today.



