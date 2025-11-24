Legal Sports Report Releases New Article on The Legal Sportsbooks Linked to the Upcoming Sports Betting Missouri Launch on December 1st, 2025

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Sports Report, an online resource dedicated to sharing the latest news on the legal online sports wagering industry in the U.S. and Canada, is excited to announce the release of its new article that covers the upcoming Missouri sports betting launch in Missouri on December 1st, 2025, as well as the legal sportsbooks and promos involved.



State regulators have confirmed that Missouri online sports betting will begin on December 1st, 2025, marking the first new online betting market since North Carolina opened in March 2024. Missouri regulators approved 10 sportsbooks for temporary licenses, setting them up for launch when sports betting goes live on December 1st at midnight. These include:

bet365

DraftKings

Circa

BetMGM

Caesars

ESPN Bet

Fanatics

FanDuel

Kambi (brand partner unknown)

Underdog

Sports betting operators will have two weeks to advertise to Missourians and get them signed up before the market launches. Sportsbooks are allowed to start signing up Missouri customers on November 17th.



“Missouri is almost completely surrounded by legal sports betting states, with its two largest cities, Kansas City and St. Louis, bordered by Kansas and Illinois, respectively. The sports industry will be closely monitoring to gauge how much of Missouri’s betting activity is new customers and dollars, and whether neighboring Kansas or Illinois sees any decline in their markets,” said the spokesperson for Legal Sports Report.



In addition to crucial information on the upcoming Missouri sports betting, Legal Sports Report’s new article also shares its pick for the best promo offer for the launch. With an expert team and extensive experience in ranking and comparing online betting sites, Legal Sports Report utilizes a thorough process that takes into account a sportsbook’s customer experience, such as payment options and payout speed, odds quality, and robust coverage of popular and niche sports, including diverse betting options like props, parlays, futures, and live betting.



The online sports resource highlights the DraftKings Missouri bonus as one of the most lucrative offers for the Missouri launch, which offers bettors $300 in Bonus Bets when the sportsbook officially goes live if they sign up before December 1st. In addition to this top promo, Legal Sports Report praises the sportsbooks’ fast, accessible, reliable, and beautifully designed app, along with competitive odds on more than 20 sports and a huge variety of player and game props.



“DraftKings has established itself as one of the premier online sportsbooks in the U.S., and it’s poised to be a major player in Missouri once the state’s online betting market fully opens,” added the spokesperson for Legal Sports Report. “The platform offers a comprehensive selection of betting markets, a smooth user experience, and reliable security. As a long-standing leader in sports betting and daily fantasy sports, DraftKings is a trusted option for Missouri bettors who want a full-featured, innovative, and secure place to wager online when the state officially allows it.”



Legal Sports Report invites those interested in learning more about the upcoming sports betting launch in Missouri on December 1st, 2025, and where to find the best Missouri sports betting bonuses to visit its website today.



