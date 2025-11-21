Telnyx Announces Integration with RingQ to Deliver More Reliable and Scalable Cloud CX Communications

Austin, TX, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, the global connectivity provider and full-stack platform for real-time communications and Voice AI, today announces its partnership with RingQ, enabling RingQ customers to select Telnyx as a supported SIP trunk provider inside the RingQ Cloud CX platform.

With this integration, Telnyx continues to expand its ecosystem of technology partnerships—bringing its carrier-grade voice services, private global IP network, and AI-ready communications infrastructure to more platforms and end customers worldwide.

Telnyx delivers elastic SIP trunking, programmable voice, SMS, wireless IoT, and global number services engineered for industry-leading reliability and performance. Through its self-service Mission Control Portal and developer-friendly APIs, organizations can build, automate, and scale their communications with full control, flexibility, and compliance.

The integration provides RingQ customers and partners with access to Telnyx’s resilient, high-performance service architecture, enhancing reliability, optimizing call quality, and supporting long-term scalability within AI-powered Cloud CX environments.

“We’re excited to join RingQ’s ecosystem and bring our high-performance SIP trunking to their Cloud CX platform" says Darren Laurie, Head of Partner Sales EMEA at Telnyx. “This partnership gives organizations greater control, stronger reliability, and a foundation built to scale”.

Manikandan Chockalingam, CEO of RingQ, added “RingQ is excited to partner with Telnyx. This collaboration brings together two customer-focused organizations committed to delivering secure, high-quality communications. By integrating Telnyx’s SIP trunking with our AI-powered Cloud CX solution, we’re giving customers greater flexibility, better performance, and the ability to scale their communications with confidence.”

About Telnyx

Telnyx is the full-stack platform built for real-time communications and Voice AI, unifying carrier-grade telephony, global regulatory compliance, and low-latency AI infrastructure. With real-time voice streaming, global reach, and full customizability, Telnyx enables organizations to build and deploy natural, responsive AI agents that scale reliably, without the complexity of multiple vendors.

About RingQ

RingQ is a US-based company with decades of experience in business communication technologies. RingQ’s solution offers a comprehensive suite of tools that empower organizations to connect, collaborate, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

With a focus on innovation and customer success, RingQ provides solutions that are reliable, scalable, and secure, helping businesses stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.