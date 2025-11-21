Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagenand the Press



21. November 2025

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2026.



The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cita-loan ISIN DK000955108-7 DK000955094-9 Reference rate Cibor6M Cita6M Cover pool G (RO) H (SDO) Series 32G 32H Callable No No Auction results Total allotment DKK 4,750 mio. DKK 15,750 mio. Total bids DKK 9,383 mio. DKK 38,032 mio. Interest rate spread -0.03% +0.52% Price 100.20 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-07-2028 01-01-2029

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Morten Søby Willendrup, tel. +45 44 55 16 92.

