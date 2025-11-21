Tidal Financial Group and Defiance ETFs Announce Forward Stock Splits for Select Leveraged ETFs

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group and Defiance ETFs announce forward stock splits for four of Defiance’s leveraged exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). These actions are designed to increase the number of outstanding shares and reduce each fund’s trading price per share, improving accessibility and liquidity for investors.

The forward stock splits will apply to shareholders of record as of Tuesday, December 9, 2025, and will be effective at market open on that date.

Details of the Forward Stock Splits

Fund Name Ticker CUSIP Split Ratio Approximate Increase in Outstanding Shares Effective Date Defiance Daily Target

2X Long RGTI ETF RGTX 88636R131 4:1 400% Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Defiance Daily Target

2X Long HOOD ETF HOOX 88636R198 4:1 400% Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Defiance Daily Target

2X Long RKLB ETF RKLX 88636R222 3:1 300% Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Defiance Daily Target

2X Long IONQ ETF IONX 88636R230 2:1 200% Tuesday, December 9, 2025



Following the forward stock splits, shareholders will receive additional shares in proportion to the applicable split ratio. For example, a 4-for-1 split will result in shareholders receiving three additional shares for every one share held before the split.

The total market value of each investor’s holdings will not change immediately following the splits, as the share price will adjust proportionally. No action is required by current shareholders. The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) will process the splits automatically, and shareholders will see updated share balances in their accounts following the effective date.

Fractional Shares and Tax Implications

The reverse split may result in some shareholders being entitled to fractional shares. Shareholders with fractional shares may receive cash compensation equivalent to the value of the fraction, subject to the policies of their broker. This redemption may have tax implications, and shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisors for personalized guidance. There will be no transaction fee for redeeming fractional shares.

About Defiance ETFs

Defiance ETFs is a leading issuer of thematic and leveraged exchange-traded funds designed to provide investors with exposure to disruptive innovation and emerging technologies. Defiance empowers investors with tactical tools to express forward-looking views on markets and sectors at the forefront of change.

For more information, please visit www.defianceetfs.com.

About Tidal Financial Group

Tidal Financial Group provides a comprehensive platform for ETF innovation, helping asset managers and investment firms bring differentiated strategies to market. Tidal delivers end-to-end ETF solutions, including product design, operations, compliance, marketing, and distribution — enabling partners like Defiance to focus on strategy and performance.

Learn more at www.tidalfinancialgroup.com.

Important Information

Leveraged ETFs are not suitable for all investors and may be more volatile than traditional ETFs. They are designed for short-term tactical trading and not for long-term investment.

Investors should carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund and should be read carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.