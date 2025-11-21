Electrify, Simplify, Spin-Off & Scale

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com) - U.S. equity futures are weighing a fresh slate of major announcements across electrification, advanced materials, industrial restructuring, and AI infrastructure.

Socorro, Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE), and SEC Forge Landmark Electrification Pact

A notable development in the clean-energy and grid-modernization space came from New Mexico, where the City of Socorro, Socorro Electric Cooperative, and Nuvve New Mexico, a subsidiary of Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE), signed a Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate transportation electrification and enhance local grid resilience.

Under the MOU, the partners will collaborate across six strategic pillars, including grid modernization, school bus electrification, municipal fleet electrification, expanded EV charging infrastructure, and deeper renewable-energy integration, including vehicle-to-grid (V2G) solutions.

The agreement, signed by Mayor Dr. Ravi Bhasker, SEC CEO Manny Gonzales, and Nuvve New Mexico CEO Ted Smith, creates a joint working group to pursue state and federal funding, modernize local infrastructure, and reduce energy costs for residents and businesses. The collaboration positions Socorro as one of New Mexico’s emerging hubs for community-scale electrification.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB:KBLB) Fulfilling Key Spider Silk Order

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB:KBLB) announced a milestone in next-generation materials, confirming it is now fulfilling an order for custom recombinant spider silk yarns for a globally recognized performance sports apparel company.

The order represents one of the biggest commercial steps in KBLB’s history and validates its status as the only company producing scalable, high-performance recombinant spider silk through traditional sericulture.

CEO Kim Thompson said the collaboration highlights the growing recognition of spider silk’s potential in high-performance and technical textile markets.

KBLB continues to ramp production capacity in Southeast Asia while advancing additional specialty fiber programs, including work with a major European fashion brand.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Unveils $3.04B Clean Earth Sale and Plans Taxable Spin-Off of Remaining Businesses

In one of the largest industrial restructuring announcements of the year, Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI) revealed a definitive agreement to sell Clean Earth to Veolia for $3.04 billion in cash, while simultaneously spinning off its remaining Harsco Environmental and Rail businesses into a new publicly traded company, New Enviri.

Key deal terms include:

Shareholder payout: $14.50–$16.50 in cash per NVRI share

$14.50–$16.50 in cash per NVRI share Equity distribution: 0.33 shares of New Enviri per NVRI share

0.33 shares of New Enviri per NVRI share Capital structure: New Enviri expected to carry ~2.0× net leverage and an undrawn revolver

New Enviri expected to carry ~2.0× net leverage and an undrawn revolver Expected close: Mid-2026, subject to approvals

Enviri plans to repay $1.35 billion of existing debt at closing, positioning New Enviri with a cleaner balance sheet and improved cash-flow potential.

CEO Nick Grasberger said the deal maximizes Enviri’s "sum-of-the-parts valuation" and reflects years of value creation at Clean Earth.

Meanwhile, long-time executive Russell Hochman will become CEO of New Enviri, overseeing its next phase of strategic execution across environmental services and rail infrastructure.

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Targets Massive AI Data Center Buildout in Malaysia

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) announced a binding MOU with PPG PP GRID SDN. BHD. for the acquisition of two AI-optimized data centers under development in Sarawak, Malaysia, a move that could reshape the company’s global AI-health platform strategy.

The projects include:

25MW facility targeted for Q3 2027 (possible early activation by Q4 2026)

targeted for Q3 2027 (possible early activation by Q4 2026) 150MW facility targeted for completion by late 2028

MNDR may issue up to 3 million Class A shares, valued at $40 per share for transaction purposes, to compensate PPG, a premium more than 13x MNDR’s latest closing price of $3.04.

Co-CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng said the acquisition will serve as the “linchpin” for MNDR’s global expansion, enabling lower-cost, high-density computing for its AI-powered health ecosystem.

The infrastructure will also support MNDR’s planned rollouts of Token as a Service (TaaS) and AI-Powered Healthcare Platform as a Service (APaaS).

PPG will secure all required permits and land rights, while MNDR retains majority voting control. A definitive SPA is expected within 90 days, pending due diligence and regulatory approvals.

For more information about Kraig Labs’ spider silk technology and partnership opportunities, visit www.kraiglabs.com

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News (247) is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, 247 is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 247 takes great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. Please review 247’s Full Disclaimer https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/. Please go to https://247marketnews.com/kblb-disclosure/ for further KBLB and 247marketnews.com disclosure information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.