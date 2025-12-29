Morning Market Pulse: Defense-to-Data Bets, Capital Raises, and AI-Powered Platforms Shape the Open

DENVER, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. equity markets head into the session with a familiar late-cycle mix: capital formation stories, platform expansion in high-growth regions, and strategic deal chatter tied to AI, infrastructure, and healthcare. From an OTC microcap grabbing national airtime to Nasdaq-listed companies securing enterprise AI mandates, today’s narrative is about positioning for the next leg of secular growth.

Xeriant (OTCQB:XERI): National Spotlight Meets Skunk Works Ambition

Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) finds itself in rarefied air after Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt, recently appointed President and head of the company’s Factor X Research Group, appeared on a leading cable news network, with the host closing the segment by calling out Xeriant directly. The moment marked a notable inflection for the company’s late-2025 pivot toward cross-domain innovation, blending military strategy discipline with private-sector speed.

Xeriant is targeting two structurally attractive markets: green construction, projected by the World Economic Forum to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030, and post-quantum cryptography, forecast by Mordor Intelligence to grow at a 39.21% CAGR to $4.6 billion by 2030. Central to this push is Factor X, a Skunk Works™-style R&D division designed to accelerate breakthrough technologies into scalable commercial deployment.

In a separate interview, Xeriant outlined its exciting future trajectory and motivation in forming its Factor X Research Group, a Skunk Works™-style research and development division designed to accelerate breakthrough technologies to scalable commercial deployment, positioning Xeriant as a high-velocity innovation engine in defense, construction, infrastructure, and beyond. Xeriant’s Founder and CEO, Keith Duffy, noted that the concept of a collaborative ecosystem model was architected over a year ago by Holt.

Xeriant‘s multidisciplinary convergence is exemplified by its flagship NEXBOARD™ eco-friendly composite wallboard, which uses recycled materials, nanotechnology and advanced manufacturing processes. Factor X serves as the “cotter pin” connecting scientists, data specialists, quantum innovators, and engineers to de-risk opportunities early, validate assumptions, and select technologies with exponential growth potential. “Our main advantage is agility,” Duffy explained, emphasizing modest capital needs for many technologies while balancing longer-horizon innovations. NEXBOARD’s rapid market path, enhanced with new features from Factor X, proves the model, with strong demand from construction leaders and priorities on scaling, supply chain, and capacity.

Duffy outlined a simple prioritization framework: market size, competitive advantage, speed to revenue, and capital requirements. Sustainable materials like NEXBOARD and nano-coatings lead, addressing urgent needs, with dozens more in view for Q1 2026 initiatives. “In 2026, investors will see additional technologies accelerated through Factor X and brought into commercialization by Xeriant,” Duffy stated, citing evolving data center demands as an example of staying at the forefront of future trends. Factor X fosters cross-disciplinary collaboration through curiosity and humility, with the mantra “Together, we accelerate the future.”

Positioning Xeriant as a technology holding company powered by a collaboration hub, Duffy drew parallels to pioneering cultures at Texas Instruments, GE, 3M, SpaceX, and Anduril. “Our culture of curiosity, agility, and disciplined innovation, combined with a world-class, humble, and hungry Factor X team, is the competitive advantage we’re building.”

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA): Live Commerce Takes Center Stage in SEA

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA), through subsidiary Thoughtful Media Group Incorporated (TMGX), launched TMG Social, a live commerce platform in Thailand aimed squarely at Southeast Asia’s rapidly expanding social commerce market. Bain & Company pegs the opportunity at $90 billion, and management is targeting $10 million in 2026 revenue from this business unit alone.

The platform integrates livestream shopping, shoppable posts, hashtag challenges, and a creator marketplace, leveraging TMGX’s 10,000+ influencer network. The launch builds on momentum already reflected in the stock: SOPA has been climbing since a December 23 note from Greenridge Global and a December 18 “Buy” reaffirmation from Ascendiant Capital, which highlighted 46% year-over-year Q2 2025 revenue growth to $2.5 million. With August 2025 M&A activity, including the $5 million NUTR acquisition, and exposure to a $500 billion Southeast Asia digital economy, SOPA continues to frame itself as a regional platform play.

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL): Monetizing Innovation via Greater China Licensing

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) announced an exclusive licensing agreement with ASK Pharm for AN9025, its proprietary pan-RAS (ON) inhibitor, covering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao. The deal carries up to RMB 1.6 billion (≈$230 million) in total consideration, including upfront and near-term milestones exceeding $20 million, plus tiered royalties.

The agreement allows Adlai Nortye to retain global rights outside Greater China while advancing clinical and commercial development through a regional partner. With a Phase I study expected in Q1 2026, the transaction highlights how clinical-stage biotechs are increasingly using regional licensing to fund pipelines and reduce risk.

DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG): AI Infrastructure M&A Chatter

Bloomberg reports that SoftBank Group is exploring a potential acquisition of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG), a deal that could deepen SoftBank’s exposure to digital infrastructure underpinning AI. DigitalBridge, which manages over $100 billion in assets, invests across data centers, fiber, towers, and edge infrastructure, with portfolio companies including Vantage Data Centers and Zayo.

Shares have already surged following earlier reports, reflecting investor enthusiasm for infrastructure assets tied to AI’s computing demands. While unverified, the talks fit squarely within Masayoshi Son’s strategy of positioning SoftBank at the center of what he has described as a once-in-a-generation technological shift.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI): Enterprise AI Gains Traction in Pharma

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI), a provider of secure generative AI for enterprises and consumers, announced it has finalized a Vendor Services Project Agreement with a leading global advertising and communications agency for the development of a custom AI engagement solution supporting an established prescription drug from a top 10 global pharmaceutical company. While the identities remain confidential pending formal release, the mandate places BEN squarely inside a high-barrier healthcare use case.

Under the agreement, BEN expects to recognize $250,000 in development revenue in Q4 2025, spanning two statements of work, with monthly recurring license fees anticipated to begin in Q1 2026. The project adds to BEN’s growing healthcare footprint, which includes an exclusive Latin American licensing partnership and the launch of Skye Salud, an AI healthcare platform focused on Mexico.

The deal underscores rising demand for secure, compliant AI engagement tools in regulated industries, where accuracy, reliability, and data integrity are critical. For investors, the combination of near-term services revenue and follow-on recurring licensing highlights a pathway toward more predictable monetization as BEN expands across healthcare and international markets.

