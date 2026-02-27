Follow-Through Leaders: Production Ramps, AI Alliances, Balance Sheet Strength

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets reward momentum and trends may sustain when execution follows headlines. Several companies are now moving beyond announcements and into operational validation, positioning themselves for potential continued follow-through.

From biomaterials scale-up to enterprise AI deployment and disciplined capital allocation, these names are building narratives that extend beyond a single news cycle.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories: From Strategy to Scale

Activity has accelerated at Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) following confirmation that its 2026 production plan has officially transitioned from roadmap to execution.

The company has moved bio-material into incubation, initiating its March production run and activating the first wave of its multi-ton spider silk scale-up initiative. Management framed the milestone clearly: “This is the moment where planning becomes production.”

The March run represents the first major deployment under the company’s 2026 strategy, which targets sustained monthly production of recombinant spider silk cocoons at unprecedented commercial volumes. The vertically integrated model, spanning silkworm rearing through downstream processing, aims to reinforce supply chain control and commercial readiness.

Layered on top of operational momentum, Kraig’s recombinant spider silk technology was featured on the cover of the recently published, March 2026, issue of National Geographic. The feature highlighted the scalability of its genetically enhanced silkworm platform and included demonstrations showcasing tensile strength, including towing a car and suspending a person using a lightweight loop of thread.





Visibility plus execution is a powerful combination. With production cycles now underway and commercialization efforts expanding into apparel, medical, industrial, and defense applications, KBLB is transitioning from proof-of-concept to production-phase validation.

Interested persons can order a copy of the magazine from National Geographic at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026 .

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering

** Photography by Mark Thiessen, NGM Staff, Image Copyright: National Geographic Magazine

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

For more information, please visit: www.kraiglabs.com

Rackspace and Palantir Joint Announcement Springs Momentum

Enterprise AI continues shifting from experimentation to operational deployment. Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) and Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) recently announced a strategic partnership to deploy Palantir’s Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) in production environments under Rackspace’s governed managed operations model.

The collaboration focuses on accelerating time-to-value for enterprises—particularly in regulated industries requiring strict data sovereignty and compliance. Rackspace will provide implementation, data migration, hosting, and managed services, while scaling its Palantir-trained engineering bench from 30 to more than 250 over the next 12 months.

Rackspace brings 25 years of hybrid infrastructure experience, while Palantir contributes its decision-intelligence operating systems. The strategic importance lies in moving AI from demo environments into real-world, mission-critical production use cases.

As AI spending transitions from pilot budgets to operational line items, companies that can enable secure, scalable deployment may be positioned for sustained enterprise demand.

Ensysce Biosciences: Strategic Review as a Catalyst Layer

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC) initiated a formal review of strategic alternatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value and advancing its TAAP™ and MPAR® platforms.

The review includes potential partnerships, licensing transactions, capital formation strategies, asset sales, or broader corporate combinations. While no timeline has been set, strategic reviews often introduce optionality into a stock’s narrative, particularly for clinical-stage companies with differentiated platforms.

Management emphasized disciplined execution while exploring ways to unlock value tied to its proprietary abuse-deterrent and overdose-protection technologies. In biotech, optionality itself can serve as a catalyst if meaningful partnerships or capital events materialize.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 24/7 is a third-party media provider that owns KBLB shares, which are on deposit and may be sold at the editor's discretion, and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.

