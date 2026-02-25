AI Biotech, APAC Expansion, and Balance Sheet Rebuilds Set the Morning Tone

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets are opening with a strong crosscurrent of AI-powered drug discovery, cross-border biologics distribution, and capital structure resets. From micro-cap transformation stories to cash-rich TechBio platforms, this morning’s tape highlights companies positioning for scale in 2026 and beyond.

Totaligent Targets APAC Biologics and Medical Tourism

Totaligent (OTCID: TGNT) announced the execution of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with GloMed Solutions Limited Liability Company, a Japanese medical aesthetics and biologics distributor, to form a joint venture integrating Totaligent’s recently announced Aetherium Medical platform.

The agreement establishes a JV structure in which Totaligent contributes the Aetherium platform, focused on AI-biotech commercialization, logistics, and regulatory navigation, while GloMed contributes its distribution infrastructure, specialty clinic relationships, and existing operations.

Importantly, the LOI includes a binding one-year call option for Totaligent to acquire 100% of GloMed following JV closing, subject to due diligence, audit completion, and customary approvals. The JV board would include Totaligent CEO Edward DeFeudis, GloMed CEO Don Heath, and Aetherium’s Ivan Klarich.

The strategic thesis is clear: leverage precision marketing and commercialization infrastructure to accelerate biologics adoption in high-growth APAC markets while building a potential pathway to full ownership. The transaction is targeted to close in approximately four weeks, subject to definitive agreements and regulatory conditions.

This announcement builds on Totaligent’s previously disclosed LOI to acquire Aetherium Medical and signals a pivot toward biologics distribution and medical tourism infrastructure, a notable shift from its legacy marketing data positioning.

XWELL Raises $31.3 Million to Clean Up Capital Structure

XWELL (NASDAQ: XWEL) announced a $31.3 million private placement, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

The financing includes:

~31,333 shares of Series H Convertible Preferred Stock (convertible into 66.7 million common shares at $0.47)

Warrants to purchase up to 66.7 million shares at $0.345, exercisable immediately for three years

Proceeds are earmarked for:

Repurchasing approximately $5.96 million in outstanding notes

Redeeming Series G Preferred Stock

Redeeming certain warrants for $9 million

General corporate purposes and working capital

The structure suggests a deliberate effort to simplify and reset the balance sheet, potentially reducing overhang from legacy securities. Closing is expected around February 26, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Recursion: AI Operating System Moves From Theory to Clinical Proof

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) reported fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results while emphasizing what management described as an inflection point for its AI-native drug discovery platform.

Key highlights include:

$753.9 million in cash , with runway into early 2028

, with runway into early 2028 $74.7 million in full-year 2025 revenue

Fifth milestone achieved in its collaboration with Sanofi, bringing total payments under the partnership to $134 million

Continued collaboration progress with Roche and Genentech

Clinically, REC-4881 demonstrated preliminary efficacy in familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), marking what the company described as its first clinical validation of the Recursion Operating System translating AI-driven biological insight into patient-level outcomes.

The company reported:

75% of evaluable patients showing reductions in total polyp burden after 12 weeks

Durable reductions maintained after time off therapy in a majority of patients

With over $500 million in upfront and milestone payments earned across partnerships to date and multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 programs advancing, Recursion continues to position itself as a leading TechBio platform with both discovery leverage and clinical traction.

NextPlat Projects Revenue Momentum and Margin Expansion

NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL) announced expectations of approximately $55 million in 2025 revenue, alongside sequential fourth quarter improvement and projected gross margin expansion into 2026.

Highlights include:

340B revenue expected to increase more than 90% sequentially in Q4 2025

Anticipated consolidated gross margin expansion of 20%–25% in Q1 2026

Approximately $13 million in cash and zero unsecured debt as of year-end 2025



Management indicated that early Q1 2026 trends show continued strength in higher-margin contracted services and fulfillment revenue, supporting expectations of improved operating results by mid-2026.

The focus appears to be shifting from pure revenue growth toward revenue quality, margin discipline, and cost control, with structural expense reductions already underway.

