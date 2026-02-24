Defense Backlog Builds, AI Arms Race Escalates, and Cash-Rich Operators Raise the Stakes

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street heads into the session with a crosscurrent of themes: defense contracting visibility stretching into the next decade, AI infrastructure commitments measured in gigawatts, capital raises to fund energy storage buildouts, and disciplined cash deployment from global gaming and data intelligence platforms. Here’s what’s driving the early narrative:

Defense: Long-Duration Backlog Lifts Visibility

NAPC Defense (OTCID: BLIS) announced $38,166,873.04 in new and recently finalized U.S. government task orders through strategic partner Obera LLC, with performance extending into 2032.

The awards represent hard backlog through January 2027 under existing Department of Defense and Department of State contract vehicles, embedded within broader IDIQ frameworks that carry significantly larger ceiling potential through the end of 2032.

CEO Edward K. West framed the development as a foundational moment, stating the Obera transaction “represents our first major award platform and positions NAPC Defense to build a profitable, sustained U.S. government contracting business for at least the next six years.”

For a microcap defense name, multi-year contract visibility is often the dividing line between speculative narrative and institutional viability. Investors will likely focus on execution cadence, margin profile, and whether follow-on awards materialize under the IDIQ umbrella.

Enterprise Intelligence: Portfolio Streamlining at Clarivate

Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT) reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, highlighting progress on its Value Creation Plan and signaling continued operational tightening into 2026.

Fourth quarter revenue came in at $617.0 million, down from $663.0 million a year earlier, reflecting prior divestitures. Net income improved sharply to $3.1 million versus a $191.8 million loss in the prior year period. Full-year revenue totaled $2.46 billion, with organic revenue down 0.1%, but organic ACV up 1.8% and recurring revenue mix expanding to 88% of total revenue.

Management guided for 2026 revenue between $2.30 billion and $2.42 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $980 million to $1.04 billion, and free cash flow of $365 million to $435 million.

Importantly, the company is actively pursuing a sale of its Life Sciences & Healthcare segment, with Morgan Stanley retained as advisor. A successful divestiture could accelerate deleveraging and sharpen focus on Academia & Government and Intellectual Property markets, two segments central to Clarivate’s subscription-led strategy.

AI Infrastructure: Gigawatt-Scale Commitment

In one of the most consequential announcements of the cycle, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Meta Platforms unveiled a multi-year, multi-generation agreement to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs for Meta’s AI infrastructure.

Shipments supporting the first gigawatt deployment are expected to begin in the second half of 2026, using a custom MI450-based GPU architecture alongside 6th Gen EPYC CPUs.

The agreement includes a performance-based warrant structure for up to 160 million AMD shares, tied to shipment milestones and stock price thresholds, aligning execution with long-term value creation.

For AMD, this marks a meaningful deepening of hyperscaler alignment and reinforces its positioning in the AI compute arms race. For Meta, it diversifies compute supply at a time when AI infrastructure scale is becoming a defining competitive edge.

Infrastructure Buildout in Asia

Ten-League International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: TLIH) issued fiscal 2025 guidance projecting revenue between S$75.0 million and S$76.0 million, up roughly 28% to 30% year-over-year, with net income expected to surge more than 165%.

Growth is tied in part to infrastructure demand related to Singapore’s Changi Airport Terminal 5 development. For small-cap infrastructure suppliers, visibility into national mega-project pipelines often drives both revenue acceleration and margin expansion.

