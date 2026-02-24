Biotech and Big Tech Drive the Morning Narrative

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markets are opening with a cross-sector mix of breakthrough science, regulatory acceleration, and multi-gigawatt AI infrastructure commitments. From advanced materials to oncology platforms and hyperscale compute, today’s developments are shaping a compelling growth narrative.





Kraig Biocraft Laboratories’ Spider Silk Steps into the Spotlight

Shares of Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) are drawing renewed attention after the company’s recombinant spider silk technology landed on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic.

The feature, The Quest for Spider Silk, highlighted Kraig’s genetically enhanced silkworm platform, engineered to produce spider silk fibers as part of the silkworm’s natural biological process. Demonstrations included towing a car and suspending a person using a lightweight loop of spider silk thread, underscoring the strength-to-weight profile of the material.

The media spotlight arrives at a potentially pivotal moment. Kraig Labs is preparing to deploy approximately one million proprietary spider silk silkworm eggs across three production facilities in Vietnam, targeting output of up to 10 metric tons of cocoons per month beginning in March.

If sustained commercial output materializes, Kraig could become only the second company in history to achieve commercial-scale production from a transgenic animal platform, a milestone historically associated with ATryn, later incorporated into Sanofi, following its acquisition of Genzyme.

Scientific validation of Kraig’s fibers was previously published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, confirming fibers tougher than conventional silk and comparable to native spider dragline silk. Notably, National Geographic observed that in the 1930s, inspired by silk architecture, DuPont developed nylon, though later efforts to produce synthetic spider silk in bacteria did not achieve commercial fiber output.

With prior disclosures referencing global brand engagements across luxury fashion, performance sportswear, and athletic equipment, investors are now watching for confirmation of initial deliveries as production scales.

24/7 Market News encourages readers and industry observers to obtain a copy of this month’s National Geographic to review the full feature and explore the scientific context in depth. Interested persons can order a copy of the magazine from National Geographic at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026 .

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering

** Photography by Mark Thiessen, NGM Staff, Image Copyright: National Geographic Magazine

Vir Biotechnology & Astellas Collaboration & Encouraging Oncology Data

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results alongside two significant strategic updates.

The company announced a global collaboration with Astellas Pharma to co-develop and co-commercialize VIR-5500, a PSMA-targeted PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engager for metastatic prostate cancer.

Under the agreement:

Vir will receive $335 million in upfront and near-term payments, including $240 million in cash and a $75 million equity investment at a 50% premium.

Vir is eligible for up to $1.37 billion in development, regulatory, and sales milestones.

U.S. profits will be shared 50/50; Astellas will commercialize ex-U.S. with tiered double-digit royalties to Vir.





CEO Marianne De Backer called the partnership “a seminal moment,” highlighting both the collaboration and updated Phase 1 data.

Updated VIR-5500 monotherapy results showed:

No dose-limiting toxicities observed

82% PSA50 and 53% PSA90 declines in higher-dose cohorts

45% objective response rate among RECIST-evaluable patients





Financially, Vir ended 2025 with $781.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. The company projects its current cash runway into the second quarter of 2028, factoring in expected collaboration impacts.

Larimar Therapeutics- Breakthrough Therapy Designation Advances Rare Disease Program

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LRMR) announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to nomlabofusp for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA).

The designation was based on preliminary open-label data demonstrating increased frataxin (FXN) levels and consistent directional improvement across four key clinical outcomes, including mFARS and ADL scores.

Larimar reiterated plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking accelerated approval in June 2026, with U.S. launch targeted for the first half of 2027 if approved.

Topline open-label study data supporting the BLA are expected in Q2 2026.

Advanced Micro Devices & Meta Platforms-6 Gigawatts of AI Infrastructure

In large-cap tech, Advanced Micro Devices and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) announced a definitive multi-year, multi-generation partnership to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct™ GPUs.

The first gigawatt deployment, powered by a custom MI450-based GPU and 6th Gen EPYC CPUs, is scheduled to begin shipping in the second half of 2026.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said the collaboration “accelerat[es] one of the industry’s largest AI deployments,” while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted the partnership supports Meta’s push to “deliver personal superintelligence.”

The agreement includes a performance-based warrant for up to 160 million AMD shares, vesting as shipment and stock price milestones are met, aligning execution with long-term value creation.

Please click here to read the full Kraig Labs analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

For more information about Kraig Labs’ spider silk technology and partnership opportunities, visit www.kraiglabs.com

