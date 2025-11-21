Gift Packaging Market Size, Segments Data, Value Chain & Trade Analysis 2025-2034

Ottawa, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gift packaging market valued at USD 29.01 billion in 2025, is expected to rise to approximately USD 44.20 billion in 2034, based on a report published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The gift packaging market is significant as it drives growth for businesses via customer engagement, branding, and sales, while also influencing user behavior by adding value along with excitement to gifts.

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

What is Meant by Gift Packaging?

Gift packaging is the procedure of presenting a gift attractively and thoughtfully, utilizing materials such as decorative paper, ribbons, boxes, and other embellishments. It goes beyond simple wrapping to make an experience, adding to the emotional impact and thus making the gift-giving more memorable. It is a growing industry boosted by increased consumer spending on gifts, the growth of e-commerce, and the need for personalized and sustainable alternatives.

The main drivers for gift packaging involve increased consumer spending on gifts and even a rise in celebrations, which boosts seasonal and recurring needs. Other key factors are the expansion of e-commerce, which needs secure and attractive shipping packaging, and even consumer demand for personalized, along with aesthetically pleasing options.

Private Industry Investments in the Gift Packaging Industry:

International Paper's acquisition of DS Smith: This major packaging deal shows private industry investment for expansion and consolidation within the broader packaging and gift packaging market.

This major packaging deal shows private industry investment for expansion and consolidation within the broader packaging and gift packaging market. DCGpac's funding rounds: With funding led by GVFL and participation from Auxano Capital, this investment supports the B2B platform's growth, technology enhancement, and expansion into AI-led packaging, including gift packaging solutions.

With funding led by GVFL and participation from Auxano Capital, this investment supports the B2B platform's growth, technology enhancement, and expansion into AI-led packaging, including gift packaging solutions. Releaf Paper's grants: While sourced from institutional investors and the European Union, the investments into this private company demonstrate capital flowing toward developing sustainable and eco-friendly paper and gift packaging products.

While sourced from institutional investors and the European Union, the investments into this private company demonstrate capital flowing toward developing sustainable and eco-friendly paper and gift packaging products. Investments in AI and personalized packaging: The corporate gifting sector is seeing investments in digital print lines and AI-driven recommendations, enabling personalized packaging at scale.

The corporate gifting sector is seeing investments in digital print lines and AI-driven recommendations, enabling personalized packaging at scale. Investments in sustainable materials: Private investment is fueling the development of new sustainable packaging materials, such as recycled cardboard and biodegradable options, to meet consumer demand and align with regulations.



What are the Latest Trends in the Gift Packaging Market?

Sustainability through Recycled and Biodegradable Materials

This is due to increased consumer requirements for eco-friendly alternatives, driven by growing environmental consciousness as well as a desire to reduce waste. Companies are accepting recycled and even biodegradable materials not only to meet these choices but also to enhance their brand image, comply with regulations, and achieve long-term cost savings via reduced waste and material use.

Thus, recycled materials and natural, fast-growing materials such as bamboo or FSC-accepted paper have a lower carbon footprint than virgin materials. Sustainable packaging decreases the usage of non-renewable resources and reduces the overall volume of materials needed.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Gift Packaging Market?

Increasing Emphasis on Aesthetics and Personalization

Consumers associate attractive, as well as high-quality packaging, with the quality and even thoughtfulness of the gift itself. Personalized elements, like names, custom messages, or unique designs, make the recipient feel valued and even understood, deepening the emotional connection between the giver as well as receiver and rising the perceived value of the gift.

Innovations such as digital printing, laser engraving, along AI-driven design platforms have made widespread customization more cost-effective and also accessible for both brands and consumers. This technology enables on-demand, intricate personalization, thus fueling market expansion.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5262

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Gift Packaging Market?

Asia Pacific leads the market because of a combination of factors like a large and rising consumer base with growing disposable income, a strong e-commerce and even logistics infrastructure, along with a culture that highly values gifting and also personalization. Gifting is deeply ingrained in Asia Pacific cultures, mainly during festivals, fueling a consistent need for elaborate and personalized packaging.

China Gift Packaging Market Trends

Key trends in China's market involve a strong emphasis on sustainability and even eco-friendly materials, driven by government policy along with consumer demand. There is also a significant trend toward personalization as well as customization, with brands providing bespoke printing and designs.

Japan Market Trends

The Japanese market is driven by cultural impact on gift-giving, strong e-commerce growth, and a growth in both personal and corporate celebrations. Key trends involve a move toward eco-friendly materials such as recycled paper, the popularity of luxury, along with premium packaging for high-end products, and a rising need for convenient and aesthetically pleasing packaging alternatives, including reusable or DIY alternatives.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of North America in the Gift Packaging Industry?

North America has a long-standing tradition of giving gifts for numerous occasions, with significant peaks during Halloween, Christmas, Thanksgiving, as well as Valentine's Day. This is consistent with widespread practice, creating a substantial and recurring need for gift packaging products. Consumers are increasingly looking for unique, personalized packaging options that add a personal touch to their gifts.

Thus, advances in digital printing, AI-based design, and even augmented reality (AR) experiences have now made customization more accessible and affordable, allowing brands to provide tailored solutions and foster customer loyalty.

U.S. Gift Packaging Market Trends

Key trends in the U.S. market involve a strong emphasis on sustainability, personalization, and even e-commerce integration. Consumer need for eco-friendly materials such as paper and recyclable alternatives is growing, while personalization via custom options and digital printing improves the gifting experience.

Canada Market Trends

Key trends in Canada's market involve a significant shift toward eco-friendly and even sustainable materials such as recycled paper and biodegradable alternatives. The market is also being shaped by the expansion of e-commerce, which drives the need for durable, tamper-evident, and customizable packaging.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Packaging Type Insights

Why did the Primary Segment dominate the Gift Packaging Market in 2024?

This is because of its ability to protect the gift, improve its visual appeal, and create suspense and excitement. It is usually seen as the most direct way to create a gift that looks attractive while also offering essential protection from scratches and dust. Primary packaging provides significant opportunities for customization via designs, colors, and materials, enabling brands to create unique and personalized looks.

The secondary segment grows fastest in the market; this is mainly due to the boom in e-commerce, the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, and the requirement for improved product protection, together with brand presentation. Moreover, consumers are more environmentally conscious and are even demanding recyclable along biodegradable packaging options. Paper and paperboard, which are greatly recyclable and also the dominant material in secondary packaging such as boxes and cartons, have seen an increase in need as brands adopt eco-friendly practices to now appeal to these consumers.

Product Type Insights

Why did the Wrapping Paper Segment Dominate the Gift Packaging Market in 2024?

This is due to its broad variety of colors and designs, together with easy availability, and the strong emotional connection it creates with the act of gift-giving. Consumers and producers prefer wrapping paper as it is versatile, cost-effective, and can even be customized to suit any occasion, from simple and also elegant to elaborate and themed. The increasing need for eco-friendly products has contributed to a significant increase in sustainable wrapping paper alternatives made from recycled or biodegradable materials, making it a preferred option for environmentally conscious consumers.

Material Insights

Why did the Paper & Paperboard Segment dominate the Gift Packaging Market in 2024?

This is due to its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and strong sustainability profile, which involves high recyclability and biodegradability. Further, paper and paperboard are 100% recyclable, biodegradable, and can even be sourced from responsibly managed forests, working with consumer and regulatory efforts to decrease plastic waste. Despite being lightweight, paper, along with paperboard, provide excellent strength and rigidity, usually with layers that provide cushioning and also protection for valuable or delicate items during transit and display.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Gift Packaging Industry

In September 2023, Hotel Éclat Beijing released a restricted-edition mooncake gift box with artist Eirds Ragnarsdóttir’s design, and even celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival, along with combining cultural artistry with gifting. This gift box features the Eirds’s cutest painting creations.



Top Companies in the Gift Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Card Factory Plc.: A retailer providing a full range of mass-market greeting cards, gift bags, and wrapping accessories.

A retailer providing a full range of mass-market greeting cards, gift bags, and wrapping accessories. Ebro Colour GmbH: Specializes in high-quality, custom-printed folding cardboard and rigid boxes for premium gift items.

Specializes in high-quality, custom-printed folding cardboard and rigid boxes for premium gift items. Northumbrian Gifts: A gift retailer utilizing sustainable, custom-designed packaging solutions to present local and luxury hampers.

A gift retailer utilizing sustainable, custom-designed packaging solutions to present local and luxury hampers. IG Design Group: Manufactures and supplies large retailers with a wide assortment of gift wrap, bags, and accessories, focusing on design trends and sustainability.

Manufactures and supplies large retailers with a wide assortment of gift wrap, bags, and accessories, focusing on design trends and sustainability. Shenzhen Fuziang Gift & Packaging Co.: Offers custom manufacturing (OEM/ODM) of diverse gift packaging items, including rigid boxes, fabric bags, and various accessories.

Offers custom manufacturing (OEM/ODM) of diverse gift packaging items, including rigid boxes, fabric bags, and various accessories. Interpak: A manufacturer of bespoke, high-end rigid and hinged presentation boxes, primarily for the jewelry, coin, and luxury goods sectors.

A manufacturer of bespoke, high-end rigid and hinged presentation boxes, primarily for the jewelry, coin, and luxury goods sectors. PackLyn Ltd.: A supplier of packaging materials involved in the manufacture of various paper and paperboard articles .

A supplier of . DCGpac: A major Indian B2B e-commerce supplier offering a wide range of standard and custom packaging and warehouse materials, including gift boxes.

A major Indian B2B e-commerce supplier offering a wide range of standard and custom packaging and warehouse materials, including gift boxes. DS Smith Plc: Provides sustainable, custom-engineered corrugated packaging , including innovative designs for luxury and retail gift items.

Provides sustainable, , including innovative designs for luxury and retail gift items. Releaf Paper: Produces eco-friendly paper and packaging products from fallen leaves as an alternative to traditional wood-based materials.

Produces eco-friendly paper and packaging products from fallen leaves as an alternative to traditional wood-based materials. Karl Knauer KG: Designs and produces custom, high-quality decorative and smart packaging solutions with value-added finishes for industrial and retail clients.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Packaging Type

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary



By Product Type

Gift Boxes

Wrapping Paper

Ribbon & Bows

Gift Bags

Gift Cards & Money Holders

Others

By Material

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metals

Glass

Others



By Region

North America : U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

: South America : Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

: Europe: Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific : China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

: MEA: GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/checkout/5262

Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Healthcare | Towards Auto | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out: