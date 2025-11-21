Build AI Agents Using Low-Code Tools Like LangGraph, CrewAI, Zapier, and Bubble Course Launched - Design Autonomous Multi-Agent Systems

SANTA CLARA, CA, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interview Kickstart, a U.S.-based upskilling platform for technology professionals, has announced the launch of its Applied Agentic AI course, a 12-week program designed to help participants develop practical skills in designing and deploying autonomous AI agents. As organizations incorporate AI-driven automation to streamline operations and enhance decision-making, professionals with applied experience in agentic systems are becoming increasingly important in both engineering and enterprise environments. To learn more about "How To Build AI Agents With Low Code Tools Like LangGraph, CrewAI, Zapier, and Bubble" course visit the Interview Kickstart website.

Agentic AI refers to systems that move beyond predictive modeling to execute actions autonomously within defined workflows. These systems can perform tasks such as data retrieval, process automation, scheduling, content generation, or system-to-system communication without manual intervention. As companies adopt these capabilities, the need for engineers and analysts who can build, configure, and maintain agent-based systems continues to grow.

Interview Kickstart's Applied Agentic AI course was developed to address this emerging skills gap. The curriculum combines conceptual instruction with hands-on learning to help participants build functioning agentic workflows using widely adopted tools in the low-code and no-code ecosystem. The program includes training on platforms such as LangGraph, CrewAI, Zapier, and Bubble, enabling learners to design and test agent workflows without requiring deep software engineering backgrounds.

Participants attend live sessions led by AI practitioners from FAANG and other major technology organizations. These instructors offer insight into practical agent deployment, system integration, and the operational considerations involved in building autonomous AI systems. Their experience provides learners with exposure to the technical and strategic requirements of agent-based automation in production environments.

The course covers several core topics, including prompt engineering, multi-agent system design, function calling, API integration, and workflow automation. Instruction emphasizes applied skills that mirror real-world implementation patterns, helping learners understand how agentic systems interact with databases, third-party APIs, enterprise software tools, and internal operational pipelines.

A key component of the Applied Agentic AI program is its four live guided projects, which simulate operational use cases. Throughout these projects, participants build and test end-to-end agent workflows that reflect industry applications such as customer support routing, marketing operations automation, product feature prototyping, and internal process optimization. These project-based experiences help learners develop practical capabilities that can be transferred to workplace environments.

"Agentic AI is becoming central to how modern systems operate," said a spokesperson for Interview Kickstart. "This program helps professionals understand not only the conceptual foundation of autonomous agent systems but also how to apply these concepts to real tasks, workflows, and product requirements."

The course is designed for working professionals seeking to expand their capabilities in automation, AI product development, and intelligent system design. Engineers, data scientists, product managers, and operations professionals can apply the curriculum to a range of use cases, from prototyping internal tools to implementing automation within enterprise systems.

With rising interest in AI workflow automation across industries, Interview Kickstart's Applied Agentic AI course reflects the organization's continued focus on industry-aligned training. The 12-week structure encourages consistent engagement through live instruction, collaborative discussions, and guided project work, providing a balance of flexibility and rigor.

The launch of the Applied Agentic AI course expands Interview Kickstart's suite of AI- and engineering-focused programs. As organizations develop more autonomous and intelligent systems, professionals who understand both AI theory and applied agentic design will be positioned to contribute to emerging automation initiatives. More information about the program is available at: https://interviewkickstart.com/courses/agentic-ai-for-tech-low-code

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart is an upskilling platform that provides training programs for software engineers, data professionals, product managers, and other technology practitioners. With more than 20,000 alumni, the platform delivers structured learning through live instruction, recorded content, mock interviews, and personalized mentorship. Its network of 700+ instructors, including hiring managers and technical leaders from major technology companies, contributes to the development of its curriculum and instructional methods.

