BCC Research Launches New Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connections, Unlocking Instant Access to Proprietary Market Data

Boston, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research today announced the launch of its new Model Context Protocol (MCP) solutions, marking a major milestone in how subscribers can access, analyze, and apply BCC’s vast library of market intelligence. The release includes both a public MCP server and a subscriber-exclusive MCP server, with a web-based conversational AI interface arriving in January.

The Model Context Protocol, introduced by Anthropic in late 2024 and rapidly adopted across the AI ecosystem, creates a secure, standardized bridge between AI systems and real-world data.

BCC Research is among the first market-intelligence firms to offer full MCP-enabled access to its proprietary content, dramatically expanding how businesses, analysts, and researchers can work with the company’s deep industry datasets.

With BCC Research’s MCP, companies can address the critical “truth Gap” with their AI systems by directly connecting verified, trusted market research into their internal enterprise or individual Ai systems.

Bringing AI Into the Research Workflow

“With MCP, we can embed our market data directly into our customer AI-powered decision and research systems, bringing unprecedented accuracy to Ai systems,” said Scott Hall, advisor to BCC Research on AI and AI solutions.

“By embedding our data directly into the enterprise's AI workflow, we enable instant access to critical reports, forecast trends, market sizing, and competitive landscapes, which the AI can retrieve, synthesize, and validate against BCC’s underlying research in seconds.”

During a live demonstration hosted by BCC Research, Hall showcased how MCP transforms the user experience. Using Claude, the AI identified the relevant MCP server, issued tool calls, gathered data from BCC’s library, and returned a fully sourced, narrative market summary - an example of what Hall identified as an “interpretive” MCP server, where an AI agent uses BCC’s data to generate context-aware insights.

Two New MCP Offerings

BCC Research’s MCP rollout includes:

1. Public MCP Server

Available to all users without authentication, the public endpoint enables advanced AI-driven search across BCC’s report catalog, returning the most relevant studies based on any topic or keyword.

URL: https://public.mcp.bccresearch.com/mcp

Find out more details on the website: VerticalContext.ai - Market Intelligence Powered by AI

2. Subscriber MCP Server

Released in the second week of November, the subscriber-exclusive MCP server provides authenticated, full AI-driven access to BCC’s proprietary research. Users can ask complex market questions, retrieve multi-year forecasts, analyze growth trends, and identify key dynamics - complete with citations back to specific BCC reports.

Subscribers can activate access through their account manager.

3. Web-Based AI Chat Interface (Coming January)

For organizations unable to connect directly via MCP, BCC will launch a browser-based conversational AI interface. The tool will allow logged-in subscribers to query BCC’s database directly through the BCC website, bringing the same MCP-powered capabilities to a fully hosted environment.

Accelerating Enterprise AI Adoption

“MCP represents one of the biggest shifts in AI since the introduction of large language models,” said Ryan Brothwell, Director of Marketing at BCC Research. “Our clients are adopting AI faster than ever, but the barrier has always been access - how do you make proprietary data available safely, reliably, and in context? MCP solves that, and we’re thrilled to be leading the way.”

While major AI providers - including Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and others - now support MCP, BCC emphasized that adoption is no longer a technical challenge, but an organizational one. As Hall noted, “The ecosystem has matured rapidly. The bottleneck is no longer the technology; it’s education, policy development, and helping companies understand how to deploy MCP safely at scale.”

Unlocking unprecedented AI-driven research capabilities

In its first year, MCP has already transformed how organizations expose data and tools to AI systems - from deterministic API-based servers to next-generation interpretive agents capable of acting with limited user-directed agency.

By integrating MCP across its entire research library, BCC Research is opening the door to faster insights, more dynamic analysis, and a new era of AI-enhanced market intelligence.

