REGENT Demonstrates Seaglider Rescue Capabilities in Support of U.S. Marine Corps Partnership

Successful beach extraction, open-water raft rescue, and litter boarding demonstrations validate Seaglider capabilities for Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) and Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) missions.

Operations highlight how Seaglider vessels close critical gaps in maritime defense by delivering high-speed, stable, and safe transport.

The demonstrations advance REGENT’s partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps and show continued progress in its Viceroy Seaglider prototype test campaign.

Learn more about REGENT Defense here .



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENT Craft, the developer and manufacturer of Seaglider vessels, today announced the successful completion of Seaglider rescue demonstrations as part of its ongoing partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps. The operations showcased how Seaglider technology can support MEDEVAC and CASEVAC mission needs by closing critical gaps in today’s maritime defense capabilities.

As part of the demonstration, REGENT carried out three missions: dockside litter boarding of a non-ambulatory patient, a beach extraction simulating the recovery of an injured person directly from the shore, and an open-water life raft rescue, demonstrating the ability to approach, secure, and recover survivors in challenging sea conditions.

These demonstrations validate that Seaglider vessels can deliver high-speed mission capability to the Marine Corps, providing MEDEVAC and CASEVAC operations and enabling patients to be transported quickly and safely to a medical facility for higher levels of care. With boats limited by speed and helicopters constrained by stability and availability, Seaglider vessels fill this operational gap.

“These rescue demonstrations represent significant progress in our Seaglider prototype test campaign," said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO of REGENT. “With our continued real-world, on-water testing, we are proving that Seaglider vessels can close mission-critical gaps by delivering speed, stability, and safety in environments where traditional platforms fall short. These demonstrations show how Seaglider vessels can bring lifesaving capability to the places that need it most and bring our warfighters home safely.”

The Viceroy Seaglider vessel will travel at speeds up to 160 knots (180mph), carry up to 3,500 pounds of payload, and cover up to 1,400 nautical miles in its hybrid form. It operates in three modes: floating on the hull, rising above the water’s surface on hydrofoils, and flying in ground effect, about 30ft off the surface of the water.

During a rescue scenario, Seaglider vessels can fly to the scene, land on the water, maneuver alongside survivors, board them directly, and take off again, enabling a rapid and seamless transition from rescue to medical transport. In addition, their spacious, configurable interiors can incorporate the medical equipment, gear, and personnel required for MEDEVAC and CASEVAC missions.

“Maritime MEDEVAC and CASEVAC are among the most demanding missions in the military," said Tom Huntley, General Manager of REGENT Defense and former rescue helicopter pilot. “The Marine Corps challenged us with real-world scenarios, and the Seaglider prototype performed exceptionally. From rapid response and precision maneuvering to medical loading and transport, these demonstrations underscore how Seaglider vessels can help keep service members safe and get them to higher levels of care when they need it most.”

These demonstrations are a continuation of REGENT’s robust Viceroy Seaglider prototype test campaign and advance its partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps. Earlier this year, the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab expanded its contract with REGENT to $15 million, underscoring the Marine Corps’ confidence in Seaglider vessels as next-generation mobility platforms for contested littoral environments.

ABOUT REGENT

REGENT is pioneering the future of maritime mobility through the development and manufacturing of SeagliderTM vessels, high-speed hydrofoiling wing-in-ground effect (WIG) craft that operate over the water within a wingspan of the surface, combining the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat. A dual use company based in Rhode Island, U.S., REGENT has secured global commercial orders valued at more than $10 billion from leading airline and ferry operators around the world, as well as $15 million in contracts with the U.S. Marine Corps. REGENT has raised more than $100 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin. Learn more at www.regentcraft.com

For further information please contact: REGENT Craft Press Team regent@boldspace.com