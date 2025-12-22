REGENT Announces Breakthrough Year Marked by Milestones across Technology, Business, and Manufacturing

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENT Craft, the developer and manufacturer of Seaglider™ vessels, today announced a landmark year of achievements. From first-ever human operations on a full-scale Seaglider prototype to major international customer traction, expanded defense contracts, and rapid progress toward production, REGENT’s momentum in 2025 marks its most significant year to date.

“This year, REGENT joined the top echelon of advanced mobility companies globally with validation across the business,” said Billy Thalheimer, REGENT co-founder and CEO. “We’ve proven the stability and capability of the full-scale Seaglider on the water, expanded our commercial and defense partnerships around the world, advanced our certification pathways, and built the infrastructure to produce Seagliders at scale.”

Seaglider Technology Validated

2025 marked the beginning of full-scale testing for REGENT’s Viceroy Seaglider prototype, the world’s first crewed operations of a full-scale Seaglider vessel. Since March, the Viceroy prototype has been on the water multiple times per week, achieving an industry-leading test cadence as REGENT validates, refines, and expands Seaglider capabilities.

REGENT has also grown its patent portfolio, with 10 granted and allowed utility patents, four design patents, and more than 40 pending patents worldwide. At the same time, REGENT has advanced its high-fidelity simulation and autonomy stack, bringing its cockpit and training environment ever closer to real-world operations and accelerating crew readiness for future commercial service.

Global Demand Increased

Demand for Seagliders expanded dramatically in 2025, with interest growing in key markets including Hawai‘i, Brazil, Scotland, and the UAE. What began as a solution for coastal passenger transportation has broadened into applications in cargo delivery and last-mile logistics, as well as offshore energy.

Operators around the world are preparing for Seaglider vessels not just as a new mode of transport, but as a platform that unlocks entirely new service models for coastal regions, connecting communities, relieving congested corridors, and delivering high-speed, sustainable operations. REGENT now holds more than $10 billion in customer commitments.

Certification Progress Accelerated

REGENT made decisive progress on both U.S. and international certification pathways. In 2025, the company submitted its Design Basis Agreement to the U.S. Coast Guard, outlining the foundational safety and design standards that will govern Seaglider operations in American waters.

Internationally, REGENT deepened its relationship with Lloyd’s Register to establish a harmonized approval pathway in key global markets. The company also advanced its Seaglider Crew Training Program, integrating real-world prototype data and improved simulation capabilities to establish a robust framework for future crew operations.

Defense Partnerships Expanded

This year saw the official launch of REGENT Defense, a new business line dedicated to supporting maritime national security missions. REGENT expanded its product portfolio with new developments across the Squire and Viceroy platforms, including autonomy, AI-enabled hybrid configurations, and mission-specific adaptations for contested environments.

REGENT also extended its partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Lab, reaching a total of $15 million in contracted work. These continued collaborations demonstrate the relevance of Seagliders for high-speed, low-signature transport; medical evacuation; and critical resupply operations in littoral theaters.

Production Facility Took Shape

REGENT’s new 255,000-square-foot production facility took shape in Rhode Island at 1 Seaglider Way. The final beam was installed, and the company is preparing to move into the facility next year to begin building production Seagliders for customers worldwide.

The Seaglider Manufacturing Facility represents a major investment in American maritime manufacturing, positioning Rhode Island as the global hub for Seaglider production. REGENT’s advanced manufacturing approach is designed to support scalable output, rigorous safety standards, and rapid iteration as the company transitions from prototyping to full-rate production.

Talent Base Grew

REGENT grew to more than 100 team members in 2025, assembling one of the most capable deep-tech teams in the world and continuing to outperform much larger organizations in speed, safety, and execution.

“The team’s cross-disciplinary approach, spanning marine and aerospace engineering, autonomy, simulation, certification, and manufacturing, has been fundamental to REGENT’s progress,” said Mike Klinker, REGENT co-founder and CTO. “This deep bench of talent, coupled with our culture of safety and innovation, has enabled us to bring Seaglider vessels from concept to real-world operation in record time.”

Looking Ahead

REGENT enters next year poised for two historic milestones: the world’s first human flight of a full-scale Seaglider and the official opening of its manufacturing facility to start production. These achievements will mark the next chapter in REGENT’s mission to transform coastal transportation and deliver high-speed, all-electric mobility to communities around the world.

“This year laid the groundwork for one of the most historic moments in maritime and aerospace history,” Thalheimer said. “In 2026, we will fly a full-scale, all-electric Seaglider with human crew onboard and begin producing them for customers around the world.”

Media contact: media@regentcraft.com