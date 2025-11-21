Digital Wealth Partners Names Anthony Dixon Head of Fund Operations

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Wealth Partners has announced that Anthony Dixon has joined as Head of Fund Operations. Dixon spent the last two and a half years building digital asset products at FTSE Russell, part of London Stock Exchange Group, and brings over twenty years running operations for some of the largest banks and asset managers in global finance.





At LSEG, Dixon managed product delivery for digital asset indices for institutional clients and delivered equity products. He knows how exchanges work, how indices get constructed, and what it takes to build efficient, compliant solutions.

Dixon spent nearly six years at Societe Generale's Corporate and Investment Banking division as Senior Data Analyst, supporting trading and operations across global markets. Before that, he was at PwC advising asset management clients on technology and operations. He ran investment tech projects at Colville Consulting in New York. He analyzed trading operations at Freestone Capital Management, a hedge fund managing institutional money. Earlier in his career, he supervised operations at BNP Paribas in New York.

Dixon holds an MBA in Finance from SUNY Buffalo and a B.S. in Business Administration focused on Management Information Systems from University at Buffalo.

"Anthony built digital asset products inside one of the most regulated exchange groups in the world," said Max Kahn, CEO of Digital Wealth Partners. "In his previous roles, he has operated in an environment where compliance reviews and risk committees question every assumption. That's the operational discipline we align with as a firm."

Dixon has dealt with the problems most crypto firms don't even know exist yet. Custody arrangements that satisfy bank auditors. Pricing methodologies that work when markets gap overnight. NAV calculations that hold up under regulatory examination. Operational controls that prevent the kind of blowups that end careers. He's worked at Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, and LSEG.

"Most crypto firms are building products first and figuring out operations later," DWP President Erin Friez said. "That works until you're managing serious money, and then it doesn't. Digital Wealth Partners is building institutional-grade operations from day one. I've seen what happens when firms skip that step. I've also seen what's possible when you get it right. This team has the experience and the structure to do it right."

The wealth management industry is moving capital into digital assets and that move requires operational infrastructure at the highest level and Digital Wealth Partners is building to meet that standard.

