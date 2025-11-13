Dallas, Texas , Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Wealth Partners, a Registered Investment Advisor providing comprehensive wealth management services with specialized expertise in digital asset custody and investment strategies, announced today it has been awarded the Most Pioneering Digital Asset Wealth Management Firm 2025 – Texas from Wealth & Finance International Magazine. The Wealth & Finance International awards program set out to recognize excellence and innovation across Fund, Asset, and Wealth Management.





Digital Wealth Partners Awarded Investment Excellence Award from Wealth & Finance International Magazine

“It has been a long journey from the initial award submission to undergoing the research and judging stages, and now to say that Digital Wealth Partners is being recognized for this award is an honor and accomplishment for the entire team,” shared Max Kahn, CEO, Digital Wealth Partners.

Wealth & Finance International stated that as markets evolve and investor needs become more complex, the award recognizes those delivering performance, innovation, and transparency in an ever-changing landscape. The diverse mixture of awardees within the inaugural edition are truly delivering greatness for their sectors.

In addition to the Most Pioneering Digital Asset Wealth Management Firm 2025 – Texas, Digital Wealth Partners is featured in the Award Issue on page 11. The article said, “Digital Wealth Partners’ uniquity is perhaps best seen across its offerings concerning digital asset custody, which is something that plays a huge role in this space today.“

Winners are selected on merit by Wealth & Finance International’s in-house research and judging team. Fund performance (where applicable), client feedback, innovation, milestones, industry influence, and public reputation are considered to ensure a transparent and fair process based on real achievement.

Developed by a highly skilled team of writers, editors, business insiders and regional industry experts, Wealth & Finance International reports from every corner of the globe to give readers the inside track on the need-to-know news and issues affecting banking, finance, regulation, risk and wealth management in their region.

About Digital Wealth Partners

Digital Wealth Partners is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) providing comprehensive wealth management services with specialized expertise in digital asset custody and investment strategies. The firm offers institutional grade, insured custody solutions for cryptocurrency holders while maintaining full-service capabilities in traditional portfolio management. With a client base that spans family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and other RIAs, Digital Wealth Partners uses a hedge fund-type model and fee structure –combined with its knowledge across digital assets such as cryptocurrency and blockchain – to deliver tailored and sophisticated high-return investment strategies. The Company delivers integrated financial planning across both digital and conventional assets. For more information visit digitalwealthpartners.net

Disclosure:

The Award was issued in November 2025 based on data and information provided by Digital Wealth Partners and evaluated by Wealth and Finance. The data provided was for the period of Q1-Q3 of 2025. Digital Wealth Partners paid a cash fee to Wealth & Finance for the marketing and licensing use of this award. No material conﬂicts of interest related to the adviser's relationship with Wealth & Finance were disclosed during the evaluation process. This award is not a guarantee of future investment performance or success. It should not be considered an endorsement of Digital Wealth Partners by its clients or potential clients.

Press inquiries

Digital Wealth Partners

https://www.digitalwealthpartners.net

Max Avery

max@digitalfamilyoffice.io

5910 North Central Expressway

Suite 1450

Dallas, Texas 75247