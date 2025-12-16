Dallas, Texas , Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you hold XRP and have been looking for a way to put your position to work inside a retirement account, Digital Wealth Partners (DWP) has built something worth examining closely.





Digital Wealth Partners Launches Algorithmic XRP Trading Strategy Powered by Arch Public for Qualified Retirement Accounts

The firm recently launched an algorithmic trading strategy powered by Arch Public designed specifically for investors who want to pursue growth and generate cash flow from their XRP holdings. The strategy operates within tax-advantaged retirement accounts like IRAs, which may allow certain trading activity to occur without triggering immediate tax consequences depending on the account type and individual circumstances.

Until recently, systematic digital asset trading with this level of custody protection and operational infrastructure has typically only been available through hedge funds and institutional trading desks. DWP is working to make a similar methodology accessible to individual qualified investors through tax-advantaged account structures such as IRAs.

This approach brings systematic, rules-based trading to individual qualified investors through an account structure that includes regulated custody and insurance protections. The strategy represents the firm's effort to bridge the gap between institutional-grade trading infrastructure and individual investor access.

"We built this because individual investors shouldn't be locked out of the same strategies institutions use," said Erin Friez, President of Digital Wealth Partners. "Most XRP holders are either sitting on their position hoping it appreciates or actively trading on their own without a systematic framework. Now there's another option."

How the Algorithmic XRP Trading Strategy Works

The strategy uses an automated algorithm that executes trades based on predefined technical indicators and market data. The system is designed for disciplined, emotion-free execution across all market conditions, removing the psychological challenges that often affect individual traders making discretionary decisions.

Rather than relying on discretionary decision-making or speculation on short-term price movements, the approach uses quantitative signals to pursue compounding growth over time. The algorithm follows a consistent set of rules regardless of whether markets are rising, falling, or moving sideways.

DWP designed the strategy around three primary goals for participating clients:

Apply a disciplined, rules-based approach to managing XRP exposure over time.

Enable systematic trading within eligible retirement accounts, where activity may occur without immediate tax consequences, depending on account type and individual circumstances.

Hold client assets in qualified, institutional-grade custody, utilizing bankruptcy-remote storage and established security and insurance protocols at Anchorage Digital.

Rather than relying on short-term speculation or manual decision-making, the strategy follows a consistent process designed to respond to market conditions as they evolve. As with all investment strategies, results may vary, and participation involves risk.

Technology Partnership with Arch Public

DWP developed this strategy in partnership with Arch Public, a quantitative technology firm specializing in algorithmic trading systems. This collaboration marks Arch Public's first enterprise relationship with a registered investment advisor and reflects DWP's commitment to finding technology solutions that can benefit its clients.

The operational framework involves multiple parties and industry-standard controls designed to provide oversight throughout the trading process. Arch Public provides signal-generation technology, while Digital Wealth Partners maintains fiduciary oversight, suitability review, and responsibility for client relationships and implementation. A multi-party structure that provides checks and balances throughout the trade execution process.

The technology infrastructure undergoes regular monitoring to help ensure signals transmit and execute as intended. DWP maintains oversight of the overall strategy performance and can intervene if market conditions or technical issues warrant adjustment.

Custody and Account Structure for XRP Holdings

The strategy operates through a separately managed account (SMA) structure that keeps each client's assets distinct and identifiable. Client assets are held in qualified custody at Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered digital asset bank. Providing transparency, asset segregation, and regulated custodial protections within a regulated environment.

DWP believes the custody arrangement represents a meaningful advancement in how retail-accessible digital asset accounts can be structured, though investors should conduct their own due diligence on the custodial arrangements.

Key features of the custody setup include several layers of protection:

Hardware security modules (HSMs) protect private keys using bank-grade security infrastructure

The bankruptcy-remote structure keeps client holdings legally separated from DWP's business operations

Insurance coverage applies to custodied assets, subject to policy terms and limits

Client assets remain protected in the event of business disruption at DWP

Regular attestations and audits provide ongoing verification of asset holdings

For XRP holders who have grown uncomfortable with exchange counterparty risk following various industry events but do not want the technical challenges and personal responsibility of self-custody, this structure offers a middle path. Clients receive professional management with institutional-level security protocols, without needing to manage their own private keys, seed phrases, or hardware wallets.

"Most people storing XRP are either trusting an exchange or managing their own keys and hoping nothing goes wrong," said Erin Friez, President of Digital Wealth Partners. "We wanted to offer real insurance, real asset segregation, and cold storage security without requiring clients to become technical experts or worry about losing access to their holdings."

The SMA structure also means clients maintain direct ownership of their specific assets rather than holding a share of a pooled fund. This provides clearer visibility into holdings and may offer certain advantages in estate planning and account administration.

Tax-Advantaged Account Benefits for Active Trading Strategies

The strategy is built specifically for qualified retirement accounts and operates within those structures by design. Because trading inside certain retirement accounts may occur without triggering immediate tax consequences on each transaction, this approach may appeal to investors interested in rules-based digital asset exposure within tax-efficient structures.

Active trading strategies can create significant tax complexity when conducted in standard taxable brokerage accounts. Each profitable trade potentially generates a taxable event, and frequent trading can result in substantial tax reporting obligations and potential short-term capital gains treatment. By operating within IRAs and similar tax-advantaged vehicles, clients may be able to pursue systematic trading strategies without the same annual tax reporting burden or immediate tax impact on trading gains.

Why Digital Wealth Partners Selected XRP for This Strategy

DWP chose XRP as the digital asset for this particular strategy based on several characteristics that the firm believes make it well-suited for systematic algorithmic trading approaches. The selection was based on operational considerations rather than any prediction about XRP's future price appreciation.

The specific characteristics that informed the asset selection include:

Liquidity profile: XRP maintains deep order books across multiple trading venues, which allows for more efficient trade execution at various position sizes without excessive slippage or market impact

Transaction speed: XRP's fast settlement times support the strategy's operational requirements and allow for quicker position adjustments when the algorithm generates signals

Market structure: The asset trades across numerous regulated and established venues, providing execution options and price discovery

Volatility characteristics: Sufficient price movement exists to create potential yield opportunities for the algorithmic strategy, though this same volatility also creates risk of loss

"We're not making a prediction about where XRP trades in five years," said Friez. "We're saying the asset has the properties we need to execute this particular strategy effectively. Deep liquidity means we can move in and out of positions efficiently. Fast settlement supports our operational workflow. And enough volatility exists to generate yield opportunities for systematic trading."

Getting Started with Digital Wealth Partners' XRP Trading Strategy

Interested investors can contact Digital Wealth Partners directly or visit www.digitalwealthpartners.net to learn more about the strategy and begin the eligibility determination process.

The firm's team can walk through the account structure, custody arrangements, technology infrastructure, fee schedule, and suitability requirements in detail before any commitment is required. Prospective clients will have the opportunity to review all relevant documentation and disclosures, ask questions, and consult with their own advisors before deciding whether to participate.

The onboarding process typically involves several steps:

Initial consultation to discuss the strategy and determine preliminary eligibility Completion of account applications and KYC/AML verification Review and execution of advisory agreements and disclosures Account funding through qualifying retirement account transfer or rollover Strategy activation and ongoing monitoring

DWP aims to make the onboarding process straightforward while ensuring all regulatory requirements and suitability standards are met. The firm's team is available to answer questions throughout the process.

Important Risk Disclosures

Not a Guarantee of Performance: This strategy involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Algorithmic and systematic trading does not eliminate investment risk. Past market behavior does not guarantee future results. The strategy does not guarantee profits or any specific investment outcome and may not be appropriate for all investors.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or other investment products. Digital Wealth Partners is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This communication is not intended to be, and should not be considered as, impartial investment advice. All information provided herein is for general informational purposes and should not be relied upon as a primary basis for investment decisions.





Erin Friez - President and Chairman of Digital Wealth Partners

About Digital Wealth Partners



Digital Wealth Partners is a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) that specializes in digital assets (crypto/blockchain)

Press inquiries

Digital Wealth Partners

https://www.digitalwealthpartners.net

Max Avery

max@digitalfamilyoffice.io

5910 North Central Expressway

Suite 1450

Dallas, Texas 75247