Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Launches Investigations into Paysafe and StubHub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) and StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STUB). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

On November 13, 2025, Paysafe released its third quarter 2025 financial results, missing revenue and EPS estimates, explaining that the Company “had a last-minute client that had to shut down that caused a several-million-dollar write-down.”

On this news, Paysafe’s stock price fell $2.80, or 27.6%, to close at $7.36 per share on November 13, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STUB)

On or around September 17, 2025, StubHub conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") of 34,042,553 shares of Class A common stock priced at $23.50. Then, on November 13, 2025, StubHub reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Although StubHub reported revenue that exceeded consensus expectations, the Company declined to provide a forecast for the current quarter, prompting some analysts to downgrade StubHub or cut their price target. Following this news, StubHub's stock price dropped $3.95 per share, or 20.99%, to close at $14.87 per share on November 14, 2025.

