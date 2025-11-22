ThinkCareBelieve: Week 44 Trump Presidency Making the American Dream Possible

Link to Week 44 Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/11/22/week-44-trump-presidency-making-the-american-dream-possible/

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 44 of the Trump Presidency Making the American Dream Possible. Week 44 made strong strides toward making the American Dream possible for more Americans. Despite Democrat lawmakers attempting to derail and disrupt, the economy showed strong improvement and a good indicator of that is surge in first time home buyers. HUD Secretary Turner announced that one million Americans bought their first home this year. Economists were please to report that 119,000 new jobs were added in September, more than doubling expectations and consumer spending was very strong with more people paying their bills on time. 11 mega companies are breaking ground to build brand new factories in America, which will also build their own power plants, and they are hiring American workers to build them. The cost of Thanksgiving meal is nearly 14% more affordable this year for the upcoming holiday and the national average price of gasoline is down heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. The current National Average is $3.02 per gallon.

In the article, Transportation Secretary Duffy Announced that 776 patriotic men and women Air Traffic Controllers and Technicians get $10,000 bonuses for not leaving their jobs during the government shutdown. 2026 Income taxes are expected to be the lowest ever with taxpayers taking home an extra $91 Billion in refunds and an additional $30 Billion in their paychecks from reduced withholdings next year, with car loan interest deductions, no tax on tips, overtime or social security income. Toyota announced a $912 Million investment in American manufacturing. The Trump Administration is setting the goal to be the leader in chip making by way of 50% of the chips used in America will be made in America. Pharmaceutical company Novartis announced that it is building a new manufacturing hub in North Carolina which will create 700 new manufacturing jobs.

The article shows President Trumps visit from the Saudi Prince, Mohammed Bin Salmon to strengthen bonds and further business pursuits. Prince MBS announced that he was increasing his investment in the United States from $600 Billion to a record-breaking $1 Trillion, with $270 billion in immediate deals, all creating tens of thousands of high-paying American jobs. Also attending was pro-football player Christiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League (backed by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.) He was a surprise guest but not officially part of the delegation.

The article covers the many investigations this week with the FBI announcing that the investigation into the assassination attempt on President Trump’s life has shown that shooter Thomas Crooks acted alone. A Member of Congress was charged by the DoJ for money-laundering FEMA funds and the acting head of FEMA resigned. The FBI and Florida AG James Uthmeier announced that 122 missing children were recovered across 10 states, ages 23 months to 17 years old. From aboard the USCG Cutter Stone at Port Everglades, DNI Tulsi Gabbard announced the offload of 49,000 lbs of illicit cocaine, worth more than $362 Million. Please support these incredible Joint Task Force Operations that are collaborating services at all levels across all states to take down trafficking rings and networks and rescue missing, exploited and abused children. It is important that our Representatives support these efforts to protect children. We need better laws to keep children safe, so please call your Representatives about all of this, because America has run out of tolerance for child predators and criminal trafficking.

In ThinkCareBelieve’s article, President Trump signed the Jeffrey Epstein Transparency Act this week and chaos ensued with Democratic leaders making accusations and a reckless video suggesting that the military disobey orders from their Commander-in-Chief. From the first batch of documents released, there were emails between democrat leaders and Jeffrey Epstein and records of Jeffrey Epstein texting with a Democrat Congresswoman coaching her to go after President Trump in her questioning during a Congressional Committee Hearing. The documents also exposed JP Morgan Chase for being involved in bank transfers for Epstein’s operation. Larry Summers has resigned from OpenAI’s and Harvard’s boards after being linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The Democrat video is being seen as a very strange reaction and Deputy AG Todd Blanche stated that there needs to be an investigation. Newsmax’s Carl Higbie, a former U.S. Navy Seal had this to say, “Stuff like this gets people killed. It creates stupid rules of engagement, some of which killed my friends personally, because they want to play political grandstand games with no intention of backing the soldier up when he does the bidding that they subtly encouraged.” Later that night, a fire broke out underneath the Capitol where the underground railcar transport system is. Evacuations occurred.

The article highlights that true to his promise to return educational authority back to the states, President Trump signed an Executive Order to shut down the Department of Education. The government shutdown proved just how little the DoE was needed and it was really just a pass-through for funds that will be better served by the states.

The article covers the United Nations approval of President Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan for Israel and Gaza and President Putin announced that President Trump’s 28-Point Peace Plan will serve as a foundation for the final settlement of the Ukrainian Conflict. These are two unique plans but they build on one another. In the Middle East, there will be a “Board of Peace” and in Russia~Ukraine, there will be a “Peace Council” to support peace-keeping efforts. This week, President Trump hosted the freed Israel hostages. “You’re not a hostage anymore. Today you’re heroes.”

Week 44 made solid progress toward clearing the way for the American Dream to occur. It is something worth building together in shared vision and productive collaboration. In the words of our first Lady, “As we give thanks this season, let us remember what unites us – our shared love of country, our faith in one another, and our pride in those who serve.”

Thank you to all who are working so hard for our Golden Future!

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.