DUNWOODY, Ga., Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do Georgia’s seasonal changes damage stucco, wood, and concrete finishes? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Painting Expert Roxanne Ecklund of Rhino Shield by Georgia Coatings, Inc. in Dunwoody, GA. The feature explores how Georgia’s heat, humidity, and rainfall combine to create cycles of wear that test every home exterior, and what homeowners in Dunwoody can do to prevent costly and recurring repairs.

The HelloNation article explains that Georgia’s climate causes constant expansion and contraction in exterior materials. This natural movement forms cracks, weakens paint, and exposes surfaces to water infiltration. Over time, small flaws grow larger, leading to visible damage that demands ongoing maintenance. Roxanne Ecklund, a painting expert, notes that these seasonal shifts are especially challenging for homes in Dunwoody, where the temperature can swing dramatically between warm days and cool nights.

Stucco is one of the first materials to show signs of stress. The HelloNation article describes how it expands with heat and contracts when the weather cools, which leads to hairline cracks that let moisture seep in. Once water enters the surface, it can travel beneath the finish and weaken its structure. This process results in blistering, discoloration, and deeper cracking. Over several seasons, the damage can spread until entire sections need resurfacing.

Wood siding reacts differently but suffers the same pattern of deterioration. When the summer sun dries out the wood, it becomes brittle. Then, as humidity rises, the boards swell again. This movement loosens paint, opens seams, and creates pockets where water collects. According to the HelloNation article, the cycle of drying and swelling eventually breaks down the natural oils in the wood, leaving it vulnerable to mold, insects, and decay. The result is peeling paint, warped boards, and uneven siding that require extensive repair.

Concrete finishes, which may seem solid, are also affected. The HelloNation feature notes that concrete is porous, allowing rainwater to penetrate the surface. When cooler temperatures arrive, the water freezes and expands, creating pressure that causes the outer layer to flake or chalk. Over time, this exposes the dull gray material beneath and weakens the protective coating. Repainting or sealing without addressing the root cause only delays the next round of damage.

The article makes it clear that Georgia homeowners face a climate that ordinary paints cannot withstand. Most paints form a hard, rigid film that cracks as the surface underneath moves. Once that barrier breaks, moisture enters and accelerates damage. Roxanne Ecklund explains that the more effective approach is to use a ceramic coating that remains flexible while sealing against water. This type of coating expands and contracts with the material beneath, preventing cracks and peeling while maintaining a strong bond.

The HelloNation article outlines how a ceramic coating system can protect multiple materials at once. Its microscopic ceramic particles create a dense, reflective layer that resists fading and reduces heat absorption. The coating’s breathable nature allows interior moisture to escape while keeping out humidity from the outside. This balance helps prevent blistering and ensures that surfaces remain smooth and durable through Georgia’s changing seasons.

Proper surface preparation is essential before application. The HelloNation article emphasizes that all cracks in stucco must be sealed, wood should be sanded and primed, and concrete cleaned thoroughly. These steps allow the coating to adhere evenly and create a uniform protective barrier. Once installed, the coating shields the home from temperature swings and moisture, reducing the need for frequent repainting or touch-ups.

Homeowners in Dunwoody who choose ceramic coatings often see clear improvements in performance and appearance. Surfaces stay brighter and smoother, even after several years of weather exposure. The coating helps homes stay cooler in summer and drier in winter, reducing both energy use and maintenance costs. Because the system resists ultraviolet damage and prevents water infiltration, the home exterior keeps its color and strength for far longer than traditional paint systems.

The HelloNation article concludes that protecting a home’s exterior is not just about appearance but about long-term preservation. Georgia’s climate will always pose a challenge, but modern coating technologies allow homeowners to break the cycle of patching, painting, and repairing. With the right preparation and materials, surfaces made of stucco, wood, or concrete can remain solid and attractive for decades.

