BROOKHAVEN, Ga., Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes breathable coatings ideal for Brookhaven’s heat and moisture? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring Painting Expert Shaun Taddia of Rhino Shield by Georgia Coatings, Inc. The feature outlines how Brookhaven homeowners can protect their luxury home exteriors from Georgia’s intense heat and year-round humidity by understanding how different materials react to moisture and sunlight.

According to the article, luxury homes in Brookhaven often combine stucco and wood for a refined and enduring aesthetic. These materials give each property character and depth but require careful protection to withstand Georgia’s challenging climate. Heat, moisture, and ultraviolet light regularly test the strength of any finish, and standard paints often fall short. The story notes that understanding how moisture moves through these surfaces is the first step to preventing premature wear.

Stucco, being naturally porous, can absorb and release water vapor. This trait helps manage humidity but can also invite problems if sealed with the wrong coating. The HelloNation piece explains that when a finish traps moisture inside, it creates pressure that leads to cracks, blisters, or peeling. In Brookhaven’s humid environment, this process accelerates because walls stay damp longer after rain or morning dew. A breathable coating that allows vapor to escape while blocking external water is the key to maintaining both structure and beauty.

Wood components present a different challenge. Wood expands and contracts as temperatures fluctuate, and when it absorbs water, it can warp, swell, or decay. For homes that mix wood trim with stucco walls, coatings must adapt to both surfaces without losing their seal. The HelloNation article notes that ordinary paint often fails here because it lacks flexibility. Cracks tend to form at the junction of the two materials within just a few years. A coating that moves with the structure and permits controlled airflow can prevent that kind of damage.

The report highlights that ceramic coatings provide an effective solution for this balance of protection and breathability. A high-quality ceramic coating forms a thin yet resilient layer that shields against UV rays, rain, and fading while allowing moisture to evaporate from underneath. The article explains that the micro-porous structure of these coatings keeps stucco textures intact and preserves the natural look of wood grain. The result is an exterior that retains its fresh appearance even after years of direct sunlight exposure.

Proper preparation is emphasized as the foundation of any lasting finish. Surfaces must be completely clean and dry before coating begins. Any cracks in stucco should be patched and smoothed, and damaged wood must be repaired or replaced. Once the substrate is sound, the coating should be applied in thin, even layers. The HelloNation feature adds that ceramic coatings also reflect heat, helping homes stay cooler and reducing thermal stress on walls during the hottest months.

The article details that maintenance requirements for ceramic-coated homes are minimal but essential. Homeowners are advised to clean their exteriors once or twice a year with mild soap and water to remove dust or pollen. Using soft brushes or cloths prevents surface wear, while high-pressure washing should be avoided to maintain the protective layer. In tree-covered neighborhoods like Brookhaven, trimming nearby branches can further prevent prolonged dampness and mildew buildup.

Over time, the difference between ceramic protection and standard paint becomes increasingly visible. Conventional paint begins to peel or fade after only a few summers, while ceramic finishes maintain their color and texture for a decade or more. Their breathable design reduces the risk of trapped moisture, extending the life of both stucco and wood. The HelloNation article notes that this long-term durability makes ceramic coatings a sound investment, cutting down on the frequency and cost of repainting while enhancing curb appeal.

Beyond practical protection, the article also highlights how these coatings help preserve the architectural identity of Brookhaven’s luxury homes. Stucco and wood together define the area’s timeless aesthetic. A breathable ceramic finish ensures that both materials function as intended, resisting environmental wear without changing their natural character. This balance of science and design allows exteriors to age gracefully, maintaining their sophistication over the years.

For residents wondering how Brookhaven homeowners can protect stucco and wood from humidity, the HelloNation feature makes it clear that knowledge and material selection are key. Ceramic coatings provide the technology and resilience needed to protect these luxury homes while keeping their visual integrity intact. With proper preparation and maintenance, homeowners can safeguard both structure and style against Georgia’s demanding climate.

How to Maintain a Luxury Home's Stucco & Wood Exterior in Brookhaven, GA's Heat & Humidity features insights from Shaun Taddia, Painting Expert of Brookhaven, GA, in HelloNation.

