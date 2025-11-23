Tech Expert: Starlink Faces “A Huge Hurdle” — and Musk’s Next Move Could Redefine Global Connectivity

Washington, D.C., Nov. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bestselling author and technology commentator James Altucher says Starlink is on the verge of a pivotal transition as Elon Musk moves to overcome what he calls “a huge hurdle” in the system’s expansion.

According to the presentation, Musk has acknowledged that Starlink currently faces a major limitation: “Starlink faces a huge hurdle – one he needs to overcome, in order for the company to reach its true potential.” That challenge centers on the fact that Starlink, as of today, “requires carrying around a bulky terminal wherever you go,” a setup the text notes is “simply not practical for most people.”

Altucher says solving this constraint is essential for Starlink’s next evolution — a shift he believes is already underway.

A Breakthrough: Turning Satellites Into “Cell Towers in Space”

The presentation reveals a radical workaround being developed in the satellite industry — technology that could allow internet to be delivered directly to personal devices without any external hardware. As described in the file, one company has “developed satellite technology which creates an entire cell tower in space.”

Unlike Starlink’s current method — where satellites beam service to a ground terminal that then relays it to devices — this new approach “simplified the process entirely, and cut out the terminal.” According to the text, the satellite itself “serves as a cell tower… which then beams internet directly to you and your devices — just like any ordinary cell tower on the ground does.”

Adding to the significance, the presentation notes that this technology is protected under “Patent No. 9,973,266,” and that the company holding it is “the only company in the world that can use this technology.”

Altucher says innovations like these are reshaping the competitive and technical landscape around Starlink’s long-term vision.

Signals Point to a Major Structural Move Inside SpaceX

Altucher also draws attention to recent reporting that suggests preparations are underway for a major corporate shift. A Bloomberg report quoted in the presentation notes that:

“SPACEX IS DISCUSSING AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING FOR ITS FAST-GROWING STARLINK SATELLITE BUSINESS… IN A BID TO CAPITALIZE ON ROBUST DEMAND FOR COMMUNICATIONS VIA SPACE.”

The report also stated that SpaceX has been “moving the satellite unit’s assets to a wholly owned subsidiary that would ultimately be spun off.”

The presentation highlights this as “moves behind the scenes to prepare for the IPO,” a development Altucher believes is significant.

A Key Industry Event May Serve as the Catalyst

The file also points to a specific moment that could serve as the stage for a major announcement. The presentation notes that an upcoming industry gathering — the Space Congress — is “where all of the top industry insiders, investors, and even NASA government officials will gather together.”

Altucher says this event, scheduled for early 2026, would be “the perfect place to announce to the world” any major structural change involving Starlink.

Redesigning How the Internet Works

Beyond specific industry moves, Altucher highlights Starlink’s fundamental redesign of how wireless connectivity is delivered. As the presentation explains:

“Starlink is the new future of the internet.”

“For the first time ever, the company has cut out all traditional wireless networks and internet providers.”

“And instead, it beams… unlimited internet from satellites in space… down to your devices.”

Altucher says this shift represents a complete rethinking of the traditional Wi-Fi model, something the presentation describes as “a radical change to Wi-Fi… and to the internet itself.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author, entrepreneur, and technology analyst with decades of experience studying transformational innovation. He previously managed the hedge fund Formula Capital, founded multiple technology companies, and hosts The James Altucher Show, a podcast with more than 70 million downloads. Altucher is known for identifying major technological shifts before they reach mainstream awareness.