Bitget Launches Black Friday “Invest and Enjoy Equal Bonuses” Campaign With 100% Rewards and a 50,000 USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the launch of its Black Friday “Invest and Enjoy Equal Bonuses” campaign, running from November 21, 2025, 10:00 (UTC+8) to December 1, 2025, 10:00 (UTC+8). The promotion introduces exclusive incentives for users engaging with spot-grid trading, offering matched rewards and a substantial prize pool throughout the event period.

The campaign provides a structured set of benefits designed to introduce more users to automated grid-trading strategies in a low-barrier environment. Eligible users who register for the promotion will receive a 100 USDT spot-grid position voucher, followed by an additional 100 USDT voucher once a grid bot is activated with at least 20 USDT and kept live for one day. Beyond the welcome incentives, participants can receive vouchers equivalent in value to the fresh capital allocated to spot-grid trading during the campaign timeframe, with a maximum of 10,000 USDT in matched bonuses for each participant who meets the activity requirements. Users will also gain access to an airdrop allocation drawn from a 50,000 USDT reward pool, distributed based on trading volume achieved through spot-grid strategies during the promotional period.

This campaign forms part of Bitget’s broader approach to enhancing access to quant-driven tools that support different trading styles. Spot-grid bots allow users to automate entries and exits within a defined price range, aiming to capture short-term fluctuations in sideways or range-bound markets. By offering rewards tied directly to activity in the product, the promotion encourages deeper exploration of structured trading tools that remain popular across both novice and experienced audiences.

The Universal Exchange (UEX) framework underpins Bitget’s ability to integrate exchange-grade trading, on-chain accessibility, and a multi-asset environment within a single platform. Users can manage algorithmic strategies, explore real-world asset markets, and access tokens across leading networks through a unified account structure. The Black Friday grid-trading promotion adds another layer to this environment by directing attention to automated strategies that continue to gain traction as markets mature.

For more information, visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , XRP price , and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform for on- and off-ramping, trading, earning, and paying seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/650f0928-9c78-4908-a7e5-e49c3a2576db