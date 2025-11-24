HVAC Expert Ken Hansen Explains When to Replace a Furnace or Heat Pump in HelloNation

KELSO, Wash., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a heating system begins to struggle, many homeowners ask themselves whether they should schedule another repair or if it is time for a full replacement. In an article featured on HelloNation , HVAC Expert Ken Hansen of Twin City Service in Kelso, WA, outlines the key signs that indicate a furnace or heat pump may have reached the end of its useful life.

Hansen explains that age is often one of the most reliable indicators. In the Pacific Northwest, heating systems face damp, chilly winters that put consistent stress on components. A well-maintained furnace or heat pump can last around 15 years, but beyond that point, efficiency typically drops and repair needs increase. Even if an older unit is still running, longer warm-up times, uneven heating, and difficulty maintaining temperature can mean it is consuming more energy than necessary.

Frequent repairs can also point toward replacement as the smarter financial choice. Hansen notes that while small parts such as igniters or capacitors can be replaced fairly easily, repeated failures of major components like blowers, compressors, or heat exchangers suggest the system is nearing the end of its life. Multiple service calls in a single heating season can add up quickly, making a new unit a better long-term investment.

Energy efficiency plays an important role in the decision-making process. A furnace that was considered efficient 15 years ago may now operate at only 70 to 80 percent efficiency, wasting 20 to 30 percent of the fuel it uses. Modern high-efficiency furnaces can reach 95 percent efficiency or higher. Advances in compressor technology and refrigerants have also made today’s heat pumps significantly more efficient than older models. In Kelso’s damp climate, improved efficiency can enhance comfort by delivering consistent heat without constant thermostat adjustments.

Noise levels often increase with age as well. Hansen explains that clanking, buzzing, or rattling can indicate worn bearings, loose parts, or other mechanical problems. A new system will usually run more quietly and may also offer better airflow control and more precise temperature regulation.

Indoor air quality is another consideration. Aging systems may circulate more dust or allergens due to reduced airflow and buildup within the unit. New heating systems can work with advanced filtration and humidity control, improving air quality throughout the home.

Cost comparisons help clarify the decision. Hansen points out that if a repair costs more than half the price of a new unit and the system is over a decade old, replacement is generally the more practical choice. Even if the repair cost is less, substantial efficiency losses can make a new system financially worthwhile over time through lower utility bills.

Modern technology offers advantages that older units cannot match. Variable-speed blowers, smart thermostats, and zoning controls allow more precise comfort management and help reduce energy waste. Newer heat pumps are also designed to operate efficiently in colder temperatures than past models, making them more dependable year-round in the Pacific Northwest.

Ultimately, Hansen advises that the decision comes down to weighing the cost of keeping an older system in service against the benefits of upgrading. For many homeowners, the turning point arrives when repairs become frequent, energy bills keep rising, and comfort is harder to maintain. Replacing a furnace or heat pump at the right time can help avoid a mid-winter breakdown, improve efficiency, and provide dependable performance for years.

Readers can learn more in the HelloNation article, Signs It Is Time to Replace Your Furnace or Heat Pump by HVAC Expert Ken Hansen of Kelso, WA.

