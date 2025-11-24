Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 17 November 2025 – 21 November 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 47:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement33,330,52116.87562,265,741
17 November 2025170,00018.233,099,100
18 November 2025170,00018.103,077,000
19 November 2025170,00017.703,009,000
20 November 2025160,00017.772,843,200
21 November 2025170,00017.743,015,800
Total, week number 47840,00017.9115,044,100
Accumulated under the program34,170,52116.89577,309,841

With the transactions stated above Alm, Brand A/S holds a total of 38,416,217 own shares corresponding to 2.64 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                

