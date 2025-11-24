Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 17 November 2025 – 21 November 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 47:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|33,330,521
|16.87
|562,265,741
|17 November 2025
|170,000
|18.23
|3,099,100
|18 November 2025
|170,000
|18.10
|3,077,000
|19 November 2025
|170,000
|17.70
|3,009,000
|20 November 2025
|160,000
|17.77
|2,843,200
|21 November 2025
|170,000
|17.74
|3,015,800
|Total, week number 47
|840,000
|17.91
|15,044,100
|Accumulated under the program
|34,170,521
|16.89
|577,309,841
With the transactions stated above Alm, Brand A/S holds a total of 38,416,217 own shares corresponding to 2.64 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
