Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 17 November 2025 – 21 November 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 47:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 33,330,521 16.87 562,265,741 17 November 2025 170,000 18.23 3,099,100 18 November 2025 170,000 18.10 3,077,000 19 November 2025 170,000 17.70 3,009,000 20 November 2025 160,000 17.77 2,843,200 21 November 2025 170,000 17.74 3,015,800 Total, week number 47 840,000 17.91 15,044,100 Accumulated under the program 34,170,521 16.89 577,309,841

With the transactions stated above Alm, Brand A/S holds a total of 38,416,217 own shares corresponding to 2.64 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments