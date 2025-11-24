Genenta Reports Long-Term Survival Trends and Immune Findings in Brain Tumor (GBM) Trial

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a cell-based platform for targeted delivery of therapeutic payloads in oncology, today announced an update from its ongoing TEM-GBM study in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients with an unmethylated MGMT (uMGMT) gene promoter. As of the November 21, 2025 data cut, 25 patients have been treated with Temferon. These data1 are compared to the previously disclosed April 15, 2025 cut, communicated on July 1, 2025.

More than seven months after the prior update, key survival metrics for the TEM-GBM patients remain consistent.

44% of patients have reached 18-month survival , compared to 38% reported in April.

of patients have , compared to 38% reported in April. Two-year survival rate continues to be 29% and median overall survival remains at 17 months , both consistent with prior findings. For context, historical cohorts of uMGMT patients treated with standard of care typically show a two-year survival rate of approximately 14% and median overall survival of 13–15 months.

rate continues to be and remains at , both consistent with prior findings. For context, historical cohorts of uMGMT patients treated with standard of care typically show a two-year survival rate of approximately 14% and median overall survival of 13–15 months. The study includes the first patient who has reached three years of survival following Temferon administration (39 months from initial surgery). During this period, the patient did not receive additional therapeutic interventions or second-line treatments. At the follow-up visit conducted at three years, imaging indicated disease progression and the patient subsequently underwent a second surgery. The patient has continued on protocol-scheduled assessments and has recently completed the 3.5-year follow-up visit within the Long-Term surveillance study. This patient is also the second in the study who has not required further therapeutic interventions during the reported follow-up, a period that overlaps with the window in which recurrence is commonly observed in GBM. These observations are descriptive only, occur within a disease setting known for heterogeneous clinical courses, and individual patient outcomes may vary.

As the first clinical setting in which the platform is being evaluated, the GBM study also provides early immune observations on Temferon’s behavior within the tumor microenvironment. These preliminary findings include indications that bone-marrow-derived myeloid cells can reach the tumor site and deliver immunotherapeutic payloads in situ, in a manner that is consistent with the intended design of the platform. While exploratory in nature and subject to further confirmation in larger controlled studies, these observations are helping to inform the broader development of Temferon - including potential combination approaches - and the evolution of the underlying cell-based delivery technology.

Following the closing of the October 27th registered direct offering, the Company held approximately $30 million in cash and short-term investments as of November 1st.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary hematopoietic stem cells therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor cancers. Genenta’s first in class product candidate is Temferon™, which is designed to allow the expression of immune-therapeutic payloads within the tumor microenvironment by bone marrow-derived myeloid cells and enable a durable and targeted response. Genenta has completed the Phase 1 trial for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) patients with an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter, which suggests the potential reprogramming of the tumor microenvironment and inhibition of myeloid-induced tolerance, while allowing the induction of T cell responses, potentially breaking immune tolerance. Genenta has initiated a Phase 1/2a metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma study that will also include a combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Genenta’s treatments are designed as one-time monotherapies, but with the additional potential, when used in combination, to significantly enhance the efficacy of other approved therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Genenta’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the funding provided by the recently acquired Mandatory Convertible Bond, the Phase 1/2a clinical trial for newly diagnosed GBM patients with uMGMT-GBM, its clinical trial for metastatic RCC or any related studies, as well as Genenta’s ability to fund its research and development plans. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Genenta's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date of this announcement, and Genenta undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. This press release discusses product candidates that are under preclinical or clinical evaluation and that have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. Until finalized in a clinical study report, clinical trial data presented herein remain subject to adjustment as a result of clinical site audits and other review processes. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates or the use for which such product candidates are being studied. Temferon™ is an investigational product candidate for which the effectiveness and safety have not been established. In addition, Temferon™ is not approved for use in any jurisdiction.

1 The clinical data included in this release are preliminary and reflect information collected directly from clinical sites. These data have not yet undergone full quality control review or independent verification by the clinical research organization (CRO).

