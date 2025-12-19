Genenta Science Provides Update on CEO Ownership

MILAN and NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA), a clinical-stage gene-therapy company developing hematopoietic stem-cell-based immunotherapies for solid tumors, provides an update regarding the ownership position of its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Pierluigi Paracchi.

Over time, Mr. Paracchi has acquired 30,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of the Company in total through open-market purchases. As reported in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Mr. Paracchi’s transactions in the Company’s securities have consisted of open-market purchases, with no reported sales.

As calculated in accordance with SEC rules, as of December 19, 2025, Mr. Paracchi owns 2,326,129 ADSs and ordinary shares in the aggregate, representing approximately 10% of Genenta’s outstanding share capital.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary hematopoietic stem cells therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor cancers. Genenta’s first in class product candidate is Temferon™, which is designed to allow the expression of immune-therapeutic payloads within the tumor microenvironment by bone marrow-derived myeloid cells and enable a durable and targeted response. Genenta has completed the Phase 1 trial for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) patients with an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter, which suggests the potential reprogramming of the tumor microenvironment and inhibition of myeloid-induced tolerance, while allowing the induction of T cell responses, potentially breaking immune tolerance. Genenta has initiated a Phase 1/2a metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma study that will also include a combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Genenta’s treatments are designed as one-time monotherapies, but with the additional potential, when used in combination, to significantly enhance the efficacy of other approved therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Genenta’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the funding provided by the recently acquired Mandatory Convertible Bond, the Phase 1/2a clinical trial for newly diagnosed GBM patients with uMGMT-GBM, its clinical trial for metastatic RCC or any related studies, as well as Genenta’s ability to fund its research and development plans. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Genenta's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date of this announcement, and Genenta undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. This press release discusses product candidates that are under preclinical or clinical evaluation and that have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. Until finalized in a clinical study report, clinical trial data presented herein remain subject to adjustment as a result of clinical site audits and other review processes. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates or the use for which such product candidates are being studied. Temferon™ is an investigational product candidate for which the effectiveness and safety have not been established. In addition, Temferon™ is not approved for use in any jurisdiction.

