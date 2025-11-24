Company announcement

No. 38/2025

24 November 2025

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 14 August 2025, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500m and a maximum of 3,700,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 January 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 17 November 2025 to 21 November 2025:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 17/11/2025 12,000 314.22 3,770,640 18/11/2025 15,000 303.77 4,556,550 19/11/2025 15,000 304.45 4,566,750 20/11/2025 12,000 314.22 3,770,640 21/11/2025 12,000 309.21 3,710,520 Accumulated for the period 66,000 - 20,375,100 Accumulated under the programme 1,094,896 - 291,713,950

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 1,454,204 treasury shares corresponding to 3.1% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

