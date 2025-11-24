TOMORROW: United Steelworkers members take tariff fight to Ottawa as part of labour movement lobby day

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 25, dozens of United Steelworkers union (USW) members will be on Parliament Hill for a large-scale multi-union lobby day, pushing for fairer trade that puts workers first and for investments in services that make life affordable and infrastructure that builds Canada up.

The lobby day is organized by the Canadian Labour Congress, bringing in hundreds of union members from across the country. Steelworkers members from the steel and forestry sectors will be pushing for government to take decisive action to support these key sectors.



USW National Director Marty Warren and members in forestry and steel from across Canada will be available for media interviews.



Shannon Devine, USW Communications 416-938-4402 / sdevine@usw.ca