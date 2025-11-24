Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID: $GREH) Launches Regulation Crowdfunding for Its Subsidiary Green Rain Development

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: $GREH) is excited to announce the initiation of Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Green Rain Development. This strategic move enables the company to raise capital by offering fractional ownership to a broad range of investors, granting them access to revenue streams and incentive-based rebates.

Reg CF represents a significant step toward democratizing investment opportunities in clean energy. By leveraging this platform, Green Rain Energy aims to accelerate the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, solar farms, and battery component projects across North America. These initiatives align with the company’s mission to transform urban environments and underutilized spaces into sustainable energy hubs.

Through Green Rain Development, $GREH will integrate innovative EV infrastructure and forge local partnerships to fast-track renewable energy projects. This approach not only supports environmental responsibility but also creates long-term value for investors and communities. Expansion plans and project details are available on the official Green Rain Energy website.

The announcement coincides with the distribution of $GREH’s special share dividend this week, reinforcing the company’s commitment to shareholder value. Analysts view Reg CF as a pivotal tool for companies like Green Rain Energy to engage qualified investors and drive growth in the renewable energy sector.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is dedicated to developing and deploying sustainable power solutions across North America. Through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships, the company is building a robust clean energy infrastructure—from solar generation to EV charging networks—while promoting environmental stewardship and innovation.

