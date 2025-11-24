Annovis Announces Two Presentations at the CTAD 2025 Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced two presentations at the 18th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, taking place December 1-4, 2025 in San Diego, California.

The presentations will highlight progress across the Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s programs, with a particular focus on recent biomarker data supporting the potential disease-modifying activity of buntanetap.

Details:

Presentation #1 (P073)

Title : Amyloid co-pathology and cognitive decline in buntanetap-treated Parkinson’s disease dementia patients

: Amyloid co-pathology and cognitive decline in buntanetap-treated Parkinson’s disease dementia patients Presenter : Cheng Fang, Ph.D., Senior VP, Research & Development

: Cheng Fang, Ph.D., Senior VP, Research & Development Time : December 1, 3:00 pm – December 2, 5:30 pm





Presentation #2 (P007)

Title : Double 6/18-month Phase 3 study to reproduce symptomatic and potentially show disease-modifying efficacy of buntanetap in treating Alzheimer’s disease

: Double 6/18-month Phase 3 study to reproduce symptomatic and potentially show disease-modifying efficacy of buntanetap in treating Alzheimer’s disease Presenter : Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO

: Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO Time : December 1, 3:00 pm – December 2, 5:30 pm





“We look forward to attending CTAD, which comes at the perfect moment to share our latest findings on biomarkers and cognition with the scientific community—work we believe will resonate with clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders,” said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO of Annovis. “Across both disease indications, our biomarker data tell a clear story—buntanetap has the potential to address the root drivers of cognitive decline. These results not only confirm the efficacy of buntanetap seen in our earlier studies but also give us a clearer path forward as we work to bring an effective treatment to patients who urgently need better options.”

