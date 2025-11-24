HealthLynked Engages NE Holdings, LLC to Lead Strategic Advisory Services for Nasdaq Listing

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK ), a patient-centric healthcare technology company, announced today that it has entered into a Capital Market Advisory Agreement with NE Holdings, LLC, a Florida-based consulting firm specializing in senior exchange readiness and capital markets strategy. This engagement supports HealthLynked's strategic initiative to list to on Nasdaq Capital markets in the first half of 2026. This follows the Company engagement of an investment banking firm to underwrite the offering in conjunction with the list and the filing of the Company Nasdaq's application.

Under the agreement, NE Holdings will provide strategic guidance and advisory services to support HealthLynked's transition to a senior exchange-listed company. The advisory scope includes corporate readiness, financial structuring, audit coordination, investment banking introductions, and governance development—key components of the Company's Nasdaq listing roadmap and public-market expansion strategy.

Scope of Advisory Services

NE Holdings will:

Conduct a comprehensive due diligence and strategic review of HealthLynked's operations, structure, and financials.

Develop and implement a Nasdaq Listing Roadmap, including readiness planning, investor messaging, and compliance oversight.

Assist with capital structure optimization to position the Company for institutional growth and alignment with Nasdaq expectations.

Coordinate introductions to investment banks, investor relations firms, PCAOB auditors, legal counsel, and other essential market participants.

Advise management on corporate governance, board composition, and capital market communications.

These initiatives collectively position HealthLynked for a successful Nasdaq transition and elevated market presence.

Strategic Significance

"This engagement with NE Holdings marks an important step in strengthening HealthLynked's market position," said Dr. Michael Dent, Chairman and CEO of HealthLynked Corp. "NE Holdings brings extensive experience in capital markets, governance, and strategic execution. Their expertise will be invaluable as we enhance our corporate foundation, expand market awareness, and position HealthLynked for broader institutional recognition and long-term growth."

Luisa Ingariola, Managing Member of NE Holdings, commented:

"HealthLynked represents exactly the type of innovative company we look to support through the senior exchange listing process. Their vision of transforming healthcare through advanced connectivity, artificial intelligence, and coordinated care management positions them as a potential game changer in the healthcare industry. With its patented technologies, nationwide provider network, and scalable intelligent healthcare platform, HealthLynked is redefining how patients, providers, and payers collaborate across the entire care continuum."

About NE Holdings, LLC

NE Holdings, LLC is a Florida-based capital markets advisory firm providing strategic and financial consulting to growth-stage companies. The firm specializes in senior exchange readiness and helps organizations implement governance, compliance, and investor-relations frameworks aligned with U.S. capital market standards.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. enhances healthcare through personalized care management that improves outcomes and reduces costs. Its cloud-based platform connects patients with providers for virtual or in-office appointments and consolidates medical records into one secure, accessible location.

With AI-driven insights and integrated telehealth services, HealthLynked empowers patients and providers to coordinate care more effectively, while delivering substantial savings on prescriptions and healthcare services. The platform supports enterprise partnerships, offering scalable solutions to healthcare networks and digital health innovators.

Learn more at www.hlykgroup.com

Download the HealthLynked App:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are inherently uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. HealthLynked disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

