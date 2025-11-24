Former Venture Capitalist Prediction: Starlink Is Preparing a “Radical Change to Wi-Fi and the Internet Itself”

Washington, D.C., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bestselling author and technology analyst James Altucher says new information shared with him from a private contact inside a closed-door meeting points to a massive shift in how global internet service will work — a shift he believes Elon Musk has been quietly engineering for years.

According to the material, “Elon discussed a new technology at this meeting — where I had a man on the inside.” What Altucher learned, he says, signals not just an expansion of wireless service but a complete reinvention of the infrastructure itself.

The presentation states that Musk “has designed a radical change to Wi-Fi… and to the internet itself.” Altucher believes this marks one of the most important technological turning points since broadband first emerged.

A New System That Cuts Out Traditional Networks Entirely

Altucher highlights that Starlink’s new architecture eliminates the need for traditional infrastructure. As the presentation describes:

“For the first time ever, the company has cut out all traditional wireless networks and internet providers…

And instead, it beams fast, reliable, unlimited internet from satellites in space… down to your devices.”

This new structure bypasses cell towers entirely — a defining feature of the system’s next stage. The text goes on to explain that Starlink’s thousands of satellites “beam uninterrupted, high-speed internet from space down to you — your phone, computer, tablet or any other device.”

Altucher says this shift is unlike anything the telecom industry has ever encountered.

Lightning-Fast Internet “At All Times” — Anywhere on Earth

Another element Altucher underscores is the reliability of the new system. As the presentation notes:

“Once signed up, you’ll simply receive lightning-fast internet, sent to you from high-tech satellites in space, at all times.”

This includes areas that were historically impossible to serve. The presentation highlights that whether a user is “in Manhattan… or in a remote rural cabin,” the network delivers consistent, seamless speeds.

Bloomberg even referred to this capability as “internet delivered from the heavens,” a line Altucher says captures the unprecedented nature of the system.

Starlink’s Network Already Wraps the Entire Planet

The presentation confirms that Musk’s global satellite constellation is already operating at full planetary scale. It details that Starlink’s satellites “now wrap the entire planet, forming a network to reach and deliver lightning-fast internet to every inch of the world.”

This includes major cities and remote territories alike — from “Wall Streeters in Manhattan” to “the poorest African villages.”

Altucher says this global coverage makes Starlink “the new future of the internet,” echoing language directly from the brief.

Costs Slashed by Eliminating Towers, Cables, and Construction

Altucher also points to the dramatic drop in cost potential described in the presentation. Because Starlink does not require “digging up neighborhoods, install[ing] cables, or build[ing] cell towers,” the system removes many of the industry’s most expensive components.

The text explains:

“It could be vastly cheaper too, due to not having any widespread construction costs.”

This combination — global reach, high speed, uninterrupted coverage, and simplified infrastructure — is why the presentation asserts that Starlink “is entirely reinventing the ‘old internet’ as we know it.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author, entrepreneur, and veteran technology analyst. He previously ran the hedge fund Formula Capital, founded multiple venture-backed companies, and hosts The James Altucher Show, a leading business and innovation podcast with more than 70 million downloads. Altucher has spent decades analyzing technology shifts and their impact on global connectivity and digital infrastructure.