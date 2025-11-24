Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Identifies the Three Most Significant Cybersecurity Threats for Businesses Coming in December 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group, a leading provider of cybersecurity assurance and digital transformation solutions, today released its December 2025 Cybersecurity Threat Forecast, preparing enterprises for the most significant cyber risks expected to accelerate as this year closes.

CEO Dan Herbatschek identified the three most consequential threats emerging for December—each driven by accelerating adversarial AI capabilities, increasingly complex supply-chain ecosystems, and the growing likelihood of geopolitical cyber disruption as global tensions intensify heading into 2026.

“As we enter December 2025, organizations are facing a threat landscape evolving faster than at any point in history,” said Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. “Attackers are operating with AI-enhanced autonomy, unprecedented scale, and real-time adaptability. Businesses must prepare for a December where cyberattacks are not just more sophisticated— they are fully automated and relentless.”

The Three Top Cybersecurity Threats Coming in December 2025

1. Fully Autonomous AI-Driven Intrusion Campaigns (“Autonomous Adversaries”)

December 2025 is expected to mark a major escalation in attacker capability as agentic AI systems become widely deployed by threat actors. Unlike traditional malware, these systems execute multi-step operations autonomously, including reconnaissance, privilege escalation, lateral movement, and data exfiltration—often without human oversight.

Emerging patterns include:

AI agents chaining zero-days at machine speed

Auto-generated phishing campaigns that adapt to employee responses

Self-healing malware that rewrites its own code when detected

Multi-vector autonomous attacks that change strategy mid-operation

“The age of human-operated cyberattacks is ending,” said Herbatschek. “December will bring a wave of fully autonomous offensive AI—forcing enterprises to deploy governed defensive AI at the same scale.”

2. Holiday-Season Business Email Compromise 2.0: Deepfake Transactions & Synthetic CFO Authorizations

Historically, December has been peak season for financial fraud and invoice scams. But in 2025, these attacks evolve dramatically due to real-time voice cloning, synthetic video conferencing, and AI-generated executive personas.

Ramsey Theory Group warns that attackers will use:

Deepfake CFO or controller approvals during end-of-year financial closings

AI-generated “urgent payment” requests using perfect linguistic mimicry

Synthetic video calls where attackers appear as executives in live meetings

Automated creation of falsified contracts, invoices, and transfer requests

“December is when companies move fast, close books, and process large payments,” Herbatschek noted. “This year, attackers will exploit those pressures with AI-generated executive identities indistinguishable from the real thing.”

3. Third-Party SaaS & AI Supply-Chain Compromise During Year-End Deployments

As companies push end-of-year updates, new SaaS implementations, and AI model deployments, attackers will target the weakest points in the enterprise ecosystem: vendors, plugins, AI agents, and connected microservices.

Top supply-chain risks expected in December include:

Compromise of AI model updates or poisoned datasets

Exploits delivered through trusted SaaS integrations

Lateral intrusion propagated through identity providers and SSO platforms

Vulnerabilities triggered during year-end IT configuration changes

Manipulation of AI agents embedded into enterprise workflows



“Today, your cybersecurity risk is not limited to your own environment—it extends to every third-party service connected to your AI systems, APIs, and business operations,” said Herbatschek. “December’s greatest risk will come from software you trust the most.”

A New Urgency for AI-Governed Cyber Defense

Herbatschek emphasized that December 2025 will be a critical inflection point requiring a shift toward AI-governed, autonomous, and policy-driven cybersecurity systems.

“Attackers will use AI to move faster. The only sustainable defense is governed AI that moves even faster. December will redefine what enterprise resilience means.”

Ramsey Theory Group continues to expand capabilities across AI governance, cybersecurity assurance, and responsible AI implementation to help organizations prepare for 2026’s escalating digital risk environment.

Visit https://www.ramseytheory.com/ to learn more.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Lead by tech CEO and applied mathematician Dan Herbatschek, New York-based Ramsey Theory Group, with offices in New Jersey and Los Angeles, is a global leader in AI governance, cybersecurity assurance, and digital modernization. Through its platforms such as Erdos Technologies, Erdos Tracks, Erdos Medical, and Eunifi, the company helps organizations adopt high-assurance AI systems that strengthen security, increase operational efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation across industries including retail automotive, healthcare, logistics, construction, and financial services.

