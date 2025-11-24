Precision Medicine Market Projected to Surpass USD 400.67 Billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 16.45% | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Medicine Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Precision Medicine Market is estimated at USD 118.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 400.67 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.45% from 2026 to 2033. The U.S. Precision Medicine Market is projected to grow from USD 45.36 billion in 2025 to USD 153.45 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 16.48%.

The Precision Medicine Market continues to expand as healthcare systems adopt personalized treatment methods grounded in genetic profiling, advanced biomarkers, and AI-powered diagnostic tools. Precision medicine enables tailored therapies for individual patients, improving treatment accuracy and reducing adverse reactions. This rising shift toward targeted care is reshaping patient management, particularly in oncology, rare disease treatment, and chronic disorder prevention.





Healthcare providers are investing in genomic sequencing technologies, predictive analytics, and clinical decision support systems that deliver real-time insights for diagnosis and treatment optimization. With patients seeking more individualized healthcare solutions and organizations transitioning toward data-driven clinical models, precision medicine is quickly becoming a core framework for modern medical innovation.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Targeted Therapy held the largest market share of 45.72% in 2025 due to its high acceptance in Oncology, Cardiovascular and Chronic disease management. Pharmacogenomics is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.27% driven by increasing usage of personalized drug-response testing, genomic-guided prescriptions, and rising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients.

By Technology

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) dominated with a 38.91% share in 2025 due to its high acceptance in Oncology, Cardiovascular and Chronic disease management. CRISPR is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 19.05% due to innovations in gene therapy, clinical trials and rising use of research for rare genetic diseases.

By Application

Oncology accounted for the highest market share of 42.36% in 2025 due to the wide usage of targeted drugs and companion diagnostics. Rare & Genetic Disorders are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 18.78% owing to genomic sequencing, personalized treatment plans, and the increasing investment for development of drugs for rare diseases.

By End-User

Hospitals held the largest share of 40.58% in 2025 on account of infrastructure development, trained professionals and integrated diagnosis systems. Research Institutes are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.92% due to increasing adoption of AI assisted diagnostics, clinical trials and application for innovation in personalized medicine applications.

Regional Insights:

The North America region dominated the Precision Medicine Market with a 52.48% share in 2025, serving more than 7.5 million patients comprising oncology, cardiovascular conditions, and rare genetic disorders.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing in Precision Medicine Market with a CAGR of 18.55%, owing to rising usage of targeted treatments, genome testing and AI-based diagnosis. In 2025, China provided more than 3.5 million precision therapies and India treated nearly 1.8 million patients.

Recent Developments:

, Illumina partnered with pharmaceutical companies to develop KRAS companion diagnostics, aiming to improve personalized cancer therapies and accelerate targeted treatment adoption across oncology patients. In June 2025, Thermo Fisher launched its Orbitrap Astral Zoom and Excedion Pro mass spectrometers, providing higher speed and sensitivity for biopharma applications, omics research, and advanced diagnostic workflows.

