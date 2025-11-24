Solar Drone Executive Travels to Greece for Technical Discussions on Wildfire-Mitigation and Grid-Maintenance Drone Solutions

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and RAMAT EFAL, Israel, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (“VisionWave”) (NASDAQ: VWAV) today announced that announced that, following the recently announced Letter of Intent pursuant to which VisionWave has agreed, subject to closing conditions, to acquire Solar Drone Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of BladeRanger Ltd.), Shmulik Yannay, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Drone Ltd., is currently in Greece conducting a series of technical meetings and presentations with certain Greek government ministries, the national grid operator, and emergency-response organizations regarding potential applications of drone-based technologies for wildfire mitigation and power-grid maintenance.

Greece continues to face significant wildfire risk and power-grid maintenance challenges. The parties believe that certain drone-based technologies under discussion could potentially offer useful capabilities in these areas, although no assurance can be given that any such technologies will be adopted or deployed in Greece.

During the visit, representatives of Solar Drone will present its full range of technologies, including early wildfire detection and containment, UV-based identification of power-line defects, high-pressure insulator cleaning, and autonomous inspection. If the proposed acquisition of Solar Drone Ltd. is consummated, VisionWave currently intends to explore possible integration of its VisionRF radio-frequency sensing and geospatial intelligence technologies into the Solar Drone platform, to further enhance emergency-response capabilities and situational awareness; however, there can be no assurance that the acquisition will close or that any such integration will occur or be successful

A demonstration video of certain of Solar Drone’s existing capabilities can be viewed here:

https://vimeo.com/1137374516

Shmulik Yannay, CEO of Solar Drone, commented:

“We believe Greece is the type of environment where our technology can provide potential benefits. The combination of wildfire risk, challenging terrain, and on-going grid-contamination issues creates a clear need for safer and more efficient airborne tools. We look forward to productive technical discussions with Greek authorities and utilities.”

Doug Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave, added:

“If the pending acquisition of Solar Drone Ltd. is completed, we believe the combination of technologies could have meaningful applications in markets facing wildfire and grid-reliability challenges, including Greece. However, the transaction remains subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance that it will be consummated.”

About VisionWave Holdings Inc. (VWAV)

VisionWave develops advanced airborne, RF-sensing, and AI-powered technologies serving the defense, homeland-security, and critical-infrastructure sectors. VisionWave’s mission is to enhance national-level safety, intelligence, and operational resilience through next-generation sensing and autonomous platforms.

About Solar Drone (BladeRanger)

Solar Drone develops industrial-grade drone-based solutions for grid maintenance, fire prevention, and solar-field optimization. The company’s proprietary payloads, AI analytics, and autonomous workflows are engineered to deliver safer, cleaner, and more efficient operations across large-scale energy and infrastructure environments. VisionWave has entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire Solar Drone Ltd., but the transaction has not closed and remains subject to numerous conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including without limitation statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Solar Drone Ltd., potential integration of technologies, and any future business or commercial opportunities in Greece or elsewhere. In particular, there is no assurance the proposed acquisition will be completed on the contemplated timetable or at all. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “potential,” “anticipated,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ materially. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties described in VisionWave’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. See VisionWave’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for a fuller list of risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor Contact:

investors@vwav.inc

Website: https://www.vwav.inc