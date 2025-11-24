HOUSTON AMERICAN ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF $8 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) (“HUSA” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed a registered direct offering with gross proceeds of approximately $8 million, priced at $3.50 per share. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as the sole placement agent for the offering. Univest Securities, LLC acted as the financial advisor for the offering.

The financing was supported by a group of Tier-1 institutional investors, which the Company believes to be indicative of strong market confidence in the Company’s strategic direction and its transition toward circular fuels and renewable energy production. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to complete Phase 1 of the Company’s Cedar Port Renewable Energy Complex in Baytown, Texas, advance the Final Investment Decision (FID) for its first commercial waste-plastics-to-fuels facility, support the continued scaling of the business in a disciplined and fiscally responsible manner, to repay the balance of a convertible note, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

“This transaction marks another important milestone for Houston American Energy as we execute our long-term growth strategy,” said Ed Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Houston American Energy Corp. “Combined with our recently announced debt restructuring, this financing further strengthens our capital position and provides a clear path toward the next stage of development. We value the confidence shown by our new institutional investors and the continued support of our shareholders. We are also appreciative of the continued partnership with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners and the support from our legal team at Sullivan & Worcester. With a stronger balance sheet and improved financial flexibility, we are well positioned to accelerate our development initiatives at Cedar Port and move decisively toward commercial operations.”

Over the past several months, the Company has executed a number of significant milestones that support long-term value creation, including the groundbreaking of the Cedar Port Renewable Energy Complex and the continued integration and advancement of its circular-fuels platform originally acquired through Abundia Global Impact Group. These achievements, together with the completion of the registered direct offering, further strengthen the Company’s capital position and reinforce its path toward commercial operations and disciplined growth.

The securities were issued under the Company’s existing shelf registration statement on Form S-3 which became effective on November 3, 2025. A prospectus supplement, dated November 19, 2025, and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 21, 2025, and is available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Additional details regarding the terms of the offering are available in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 21, 2025.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Houston American Energy Corp.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) is an independent energy company with a growing and diversified portfolio across both conventional and renewable sectors. Historically focused on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, the Company is actively expanding into high-growth segments of the energy industry. In July 2025, HUSA acquired Abundia Global Impact Group, LLC, a technology-driven platform specializing in the conversion of waste plastics into low-carbon fuels and chemical feedstocks. This strategic acquisition reflects HUSA’s broader commitment to meeting global energy demands through a balanced mix of traditional and alternative energy solutions and positions the Company to capitalize on emerging opportunities in sustainable fuels and energy transition technologies.

