Waton Financial Limited Expands Partnership with Panda AI, Exploring Joint Venture to Advance AI Agent Applications in Financial Services

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ: WTF), a securities brokerage and financial technology group (“Waton” or the “Company”), today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Chongqing Liangyun Zhijing Information Technology Limited (“Panda AI”), an AI agent development platform, to explore the formation of a joint venture, subject to further negotiations and discussions by both parties. Such expanded partnership builds on Waton’s and Panda AI’s collaboration to co-organize the Global Competition for AI Agents in Securities Trading, as previously announced in Waton’s press release on November 20, 2025. Waton will leverage Panda AI’s AI capabilities to enhance its proprietary DePearl™ core AI technology and AI agents for trading, seeking to drive adoption of automated trading strategies across institutional and retail segments globally.

The partnership expansion is expected to accelerate Waton’s AI-driven securities trading initiatives, and the development and commercialization of upcoming AI-powered services and products. By integrating Panda AI’s technical expertise into Waton’s regulated financial infrastructure and trading execution capabilities, the collaboration is expected to strengthen the Company’s ability to deliver AI solutions to institutional clients. The Company hopes this strategic synergy will position Waton as the enabling infrastructure layer connecting traditional finance with the AI trading economy, creating revenue opportunities through platform monetization and expanded institutional client engagement.

“Exploring a joint venture with Panda AI reflects Waton’s unwavering commitment to leading the transformation of traditional finance through artificial intelligence,” said Kai Zhou, Chairman of Waton Financial Limited. “By combining Panda AI’s expertise in AI agent development with Waton’s regulated financial infrastructure, we aim to drive adoption of AI trading at an institutional scale. This deepened partnership is expected to establish Waton as an infrastructure provider enabling AI-native trading across its AI roadmap and offerings and create sustainable, long-term shareholder value.”

The collaboration demonstrates both companies’ commitment to establishing industry standards for AI agent development and deployment in securities trading. As the partnership evolves toward potential joint venture formation, both parties aim to accelerate global adoption of AI trading solutions while capturing significant market opportunities in the rapidly growing AI-powered fintech sector. A potential joint venture may also extend the collaboration to Waton’s broader AI product roadmap, including its InfoMan investor relations agent. This strategic expansion is expected to reinforce Waton’s competitive edge and reshape how financial institutions engage with autonomous trading innovation.

About Waton Financial Limited

Waton Financial Limited is a holding company registered in the British Virgin Islands, conducting business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong. Waton offers comprehensive financial services, including securities brokerage, asset management, and software licensing to retail and institutional investors. Driven by technology and a customer-centric philosophy, Waton is committed to delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions.

