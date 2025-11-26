Waton Financial Limited Launches TradingWTF, a DePearl™ Powered AI Trading Platform Designed to Reshape How Investors Trade

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ: WTF), a provider of securities brokerage and financial technology services (“Waton” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of “TradingWTF,” an investment and trading app that integrates AI capabilities designed to deliver fast, efficient, and informed trading experiences. Powered by the Company’s proprietary DePearl™ multi-agent architecture, TradingWTF uses autonomous AI Traders trained by investment professionals to replicate institutional-grade decision frameworks. The platform removes traditional barriers by democratizing market insights and professional-level equity research that historically remained exclusive to institutions. This launch marks a significant step forward in Waton’s strategy to revolutionize traditional finance through AI-driven infrastructure and expand access to automated trading tools for both retail and institutional investors.

TradingWTF’s flagship Copy Trade feature is designed to allow users to assign an autonomous AI trader to manage their portfolios, unlocking algorithmic strategies that were once available only to institutional players. TradingWTF is expected to deliver an autonomous, 24/7 real-time trading model supported by a one-click copy trading function that will permit users to replicate the strategies of their preferred AI trader with minimal friction. By processing large volumes of complex market data and eliminating emotional bias, the Company anticipates that these AI traders may lower the barrier to sophisticated trading and may broaden access to advanced investment strategies. The Company believes this will position it to compete in a rapidly expanding segment of the wealth-management market and strengthen the Company’s long-term revenue trajectory.

Built on Waton’s advanced DePearl multi-agent architecture, TradingWTF is designed to deploy autonomous AI Traders capable of analyzing a large volume of real-time market data and executing trades with speed and precision. The launch will align with the anticipated significant industry expansion. The Company intends for TradingWTF to become a contributor to its revenue growth, as it expects investors to increasingly demand automated, cross-asset execution tools that perform reliably in volatile markets. By delivering a platform that is designed to operate across multiple asset classes and market conditions, Waton expects to not only broaden its product footprint but also accelerate the commercial deployment of its DePearl™ technology, with the goal of strengthening the Company’s competitive position in AI-powered financial infrastructure.

“The launch of TradingWTF marks a pivotal step in our vision towards becoming an AI-agents holding company for finance and beyond,” said Kai Zhou, Chairman of Waton Financial Limited. “Powered by our proprietary DePearl multi-agent technology and supported by our strategic partnership with Panda AI, TradingWTF is designed to enable investors to benefit from autonomous agents that learn, adapt and execute with institutional-grade precision. In the coming phases, we expect to introduce a subscription model that will provide stock-trend analysis, AI-driven market monitoring and professional review reports. We anticipate that these services will create scalable recurring revenue streams and contribute to Waton’s long-term growth. This will hopefully position Waton as a high-growth, AI-driven company in the financial services industry.”

About Waton Financial Limited

Waton Financial Limited is a holding company registered in the British Virgin Islands, conducting business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong. Waton offers comprehensive financial services, including securities brokerage, asset management, and software licensing to retail and institutional investors. Driven by technology and a customer-centric philosophy, Waton is committed to delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding plans, objectives, strategies, future events, performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events, which may affect the Company's financial condition, operating results, business strategy, and capital needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "should," "seek," "estimate," "will," "target," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in its expectations. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee these expectations will prove correct and cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results, and encourages investors to review the Company’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that could affect its future performance.

