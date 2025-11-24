Genius Group Announces New Analyst Report from Diamond Equity Research

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group”, “GNS” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced the release of a new Analyst Update Report from Diamond Equity Research, an issuer sponsored equity research firm focused on small capitalization companies, covering Genius Group’s common stock.

Genius Group has worked with Diamond Equity Research to perform independent research that will create greater awareness and exposure in the investment community for the company’s AI-powered education growth plans and Bitcoin Treasury strategy.

Report Highlights

Notable highlights from the report include:

Broad Insider Buying Underscores Management Confidence Following H1 Results and Strategic Momentum: Genius Group reported a sustained wave of insider buying across its CEO, board members, and executive leadership team, emphasizing internal conviction in the company’s strategic direction and long-term value creation. As of September 23, 2025, 60.3% of the company’s issued shares were registered in book entry, supported by rising adoption of DRS among long-term investors and continued insider accumulation.

Genius Group Introduces Bitcoin-Paid Loyalty Incentive to Encourage Book-Entry Shareholding: Genius Group announced a new shareholder incentive program offering a $0.10 per share loyalty payment, paid in Bitcoin, to investors who hold their shares in book entry through VStock, the Company’s transfer agent. Eligibility requires shares to be in book entry at the record date of November 28, 2025, and remain in book entry through the qualifying date of May 28, 2026.

Genius Group Engages Award-Winning Inspiral Architects to Lead Design of Genius City Bali: Genius Group announced the appointment of Inspiral Architects to lead the design of Genius City Bali, marking a significant step forward in the development of its flagship learning city model. The company views the Bali project as both a flagship campus and a scalable prototype for the 100 Genius Cities it plans to build worldwide.

Genius Group Appoints Robert Kiyosaki as Board Advisor to Strengthen Financial Education and Strategic Expansion: Genius Group announced the appointment of globally renowned financial educator and “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki as an advisor to its Board, marking a significant addition to the company’s strategy and educational leadership.

Acquisition of Entrepreneur Resorts expands Genius City Model and Lifts 2025 Revenue Guidance: In June 2025, Genius Group announced the acquisition of Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd (ERL), reintegrating its entrepreneur cafes and resorts in Singapore, South Africa and Bali into the Company’s Genius City model. As a result of the acquisition, Genius Group increased its 2025 revenue guidance by 50% to a range of $15 million to $18 million.

Genius Resorts and Genius Cities Growth Plan for the “ABCs” of the Future: The company has set an internal goal to launch 20 Genius Resorts over the next five years, each with an average revenue goal of $5 million, offering retreats, accelerators, and co-working spaces focused on the “ABCs” of the Future - AI, Bitcoin, and Community. Alongside this, the group is targeting 100 licensed Genius Cities, each with a revenue goal of $1 million, and five owner-managed Genius Cities, each with a revenue goal of $20 million.

Valuation: $3.40 – Valuation is based on current operations, and does not yet incorporate projected revenues or profitability from Genius City or Genius City Bali into the valuation model at this stage. These initiatives remain in preliminary development phases with long-dated timelines, evolving capital requirements, and limited near-term financial visibility. Material progress in the Genius City program may warrant updates to the valuation framework, and the firm will continue to monitor project progress and early operating metrics as these emerge.

Unique Growth Strategy

Diamond Equity Research summarizes the Company’s unique growth strategy in the context of the challenges in the traditional education system: “The current global education landscape is characterized by fragmented frameworks designed to act as a one-fits-all system for students of all kinds. Different education levels such as primary and secondary schooling, university degrees, and professional training exist in silos, and there’s a lack of strong links between them. Additionally, these include standardized and rigid curriculums that are not keeping pace with rapid advancements in the 21st century.”

“Genius Group aims to completely disrupt this market by providing learners of all ages a dynamic, innovative curriculum tailored to their individual acumen and objectives…While Genius Group aims to provide an alternative to current curriculums in different countries, its plan also includes acquiring education companies with government accreditations. As a result, these programs offered by Genius Group will be eligible to receive government funding in countries where governments partially or fully fund education for their citizens.”

“This can drastically reduce costs for the end-user, which can drive user growth in these countries. The company is building a Genius City model in which students learn the latest exponential technologies and entrepreneurial skills powered by AI mentors.”

“The global education and training market is expected to be worth over $10 trillion by 2030. An increase in the world’s population and the demand for a skilled workforce will be major drivers behind this growth in education spending…. Genius Group has a portfolio of companies that cover the entire horizon of an individual’s learning journey. Coupled with the organic and inorganic growth drivers, the company seeks to capture a significant portion of this huge market.”

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is an equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms. For more information, please visit www.diamondequityresearch.com.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

