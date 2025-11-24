Healthcare in Metaverse Market Size Projected to Surpass USD 64.19 Billion by 2033 | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Healthcare in Metaverse Market size is estimated at USD 3.17 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 64.19 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 45.67% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. The U.S. market alone is estimated at USD 0.82 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to expand to USD 16.38 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 45.32%.

The Healthcare in Metaverse Market is expanding rapidly as hospitals, medical centers, and training institutes adopt immersive technologies including Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI). These advanced technologies enable surgical planning, virtual consultations, remote patient care, and medical training conducted in highly detailed virtual environments. Healthcare professionals benefit from realistic simulations that support safer decision‑making and skill development.





Demand for next‑generation digital healthcare solutions continues to rise as providers prioritize efficiency, enhanced patient outcomes, and more accessible care models. Major industry players are integrating immersive platforms with clinical workflows to support diagnostic accuracy, personalized treatments, and collaborative care.

Key Healthcare in Metaverse Market Companies Profiled in the Report

Medtronic

NVIDIA

Pfizer

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips

Microsoft

Meta Platforms

Google (Alphabet)

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Osso VR

ImmersiveTouch

BioFlight VR

8Chili

AccuVein

Veyond Metaverse

XRHealth

Unity Technologies

CAE Inc.

Medical Realities

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2025, Hardware led the market with a share of 36.50% driven by widespread adoption of AR/VR devices, haptic feedback systems, and other immersive tools essential for medical training, surgical planning, and patient rehabilitation. Services is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 35.78% due to improvements in telemedicine, virtual consultations, remote patient monitoring, and AI-powered diagnostic.

By Technology

In 2025, AR and VR led the market with a share of 34.06% due to the role immersive technologies play in medical training, surgical simulations, rehabilitation, and patient engagement. Artificial Intelligence is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 36.10% as it enables predictive analytics, personalized treatment planning, virtual patient monitoring, and AI-assisted diagnostics.

By Application

In 2025, Telemedicine led the market with a share of 32.10% owing to the growing need for remote consultations, virtual check-ups, and patient monitoring, especially in rural and underserved areas. Medical Training and Simulation is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 45.12% due to the implementation of AR/VR technologies for immersive education.

By End-Use

Medical Centers led the market with a share of 35.06% due to the hospitals and clinics have widely adopted AR/VR and AI-powered immersive technologies in surgical planning, patient rehabilitation, virtual consultations, and staff training. Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 44.60% drive by incorporating metaverse solutions in virtual labs, AI-based drug detection, clinical trials and patient monitoring.

Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the Healthcare in Metaverse Market in 2025E, with over 36.10% revenue share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, an extensive adoption of digital health technologies, and major investments by healthcare companies across regions for AR/VR and AI solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 47.15%, due to the rapid digital transformation, rising penetration of AR/VR and AI technologies and increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure. Telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and virtual medical training are all in high demand, especially in rural or underserved areas.

Recent Developments:

In October 2025 , Osso VR introduced its new virtual reality (VR) training platform for nursing procedural skills, offering early access to healthcare systems across the U.S. and beyond.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

IMMERSIVE TECHNOLOGY EFFECTIVENESS METRICS – helps you understand the accuracy, training efficiency, reduction in procedural errors, and improvement in treatment outcomes achieved through VR/AR-based medical simulations.

– helps you understand the accuracy, training efficiency, reduction in procedural errors, and improvement in treatment outcomes achieved through VR/AR-based medical simulations. PATIENT & CLINICIAN ENGAGEMENT INDEX – helps you assess patient usage intensity, cross-border medical collaborations, and adoption of gamified learning modules within metaverse-driven healthcare environments.

– helps you assess patient usage intensity, cross-border medical collaborations, and adoption of gamified learning modules within metaverse-driven healthcare environments. TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION & INTEROPERABILITY SCORE – helps you evaluate how seamlessly metaverse platforms connect with hospital EMR/EHR systems, support multi-device compatibility, and deliver AI-driven diagnostic precision.

– helps you evaluate how seamlessly metaverse platforms connect with hospital EMR/EHR systems, support multi-device compatibility, and deliver AI-driven diagnostic precision. ECONOMIC & OPERATIONAL IMPACT EVALUATION – helps you quantify reductions in training costs, improvements in hospital workflow efficiency, and growth in virtual clinical trial participation.

– helps you quantify reductions in training costs, improvements in hospital workflow efficiency, and growth in virtual clinical trial participation. CROSS-PLATFORM ADOPTION & MULTI-DEVICE READINESS – helps you identify the level of infrastructure maturity required for VR, AR, mobile, and wearable integration across major healthcare systems.

Healthcare in Metaverse Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.17 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 64.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 45.67% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)



• By Technology (AR and VR, IoT and Wearable Health Devices, Artificial Intelligence, Others)



• By Application (Telemedicine, Medical Training and Simulation, Remote Monitoring, Robot Assisted Surgery, Others)



• By End-use (Clinical Research, Medical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Medical Device Manufacturers, Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

