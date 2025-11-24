Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 47 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 14 November 2025 182,100 598.21 108,934,418 Monday, 17 November 2025 1,400 573.79 803,306 Tuesday, 18 November 2025 1,500 572.24 858,360 Wednesday, 19 November 2025 1,500 581.20 871,800 Thursday, 20 November 2025 1,300 584.31 759,603 Friday, 21 November 2025 1,400 582.22 815,108 In the period 17 November 2025 - 21 November 2025 7,100 578.62 4,108,177 Accumulated until 21 November 2025 189,200 597.48 113,042,595 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,231,193 treasury shares corresponding to 8.92% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments