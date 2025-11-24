Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 47 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 14 November 2025182,100598.21108,934,418  
Monday, 17 November 20251,400573.79803,306  
Tuesday, 18 November 20251,500572.24858,360  
Wednesday, 19 November 20251,500581.20871,800  
Thursday, 20 November 20251,300584.31759,603  
Friday, 21 November 20251,400582.22815,108  
In the period 17 November 2025 - 21 November 20257,100578.624,108,177  
Accumulated until 21 November 2025189,200597.48113,042,595  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,231,193 treasury shares corresponding to 8.92% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

