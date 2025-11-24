Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 47 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 14 November 2025
|182,100
|598.21
|108,934,418
|Monday, 17 November 2025
|1,400
|573.79
|803,306
|Tuesday, 18 November 2025
|1,500
|572.24
|858,360
|Wednesday, 19 November 2025
|1,500
|581.20
|871,800
|Thursday, 20 November 2025
|1,300
|584.31
|759,603
|Friday, 21 November 2025
|1,400
|582.22
|815,108
|In the period 17 November 2025 - 21 November 2025
|7,100
|578.62
|4,108,177
|Accumulated until 21 November 2025
|189,200
|597.48
|113,042,595
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,231,193 treasury shares corresponding to 8.92% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
